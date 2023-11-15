What's the fantasy football fallout from Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson being out for the season with shoulder surgery?

The news of Deshaun Watson being out for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery is a tough blow for fantasy football managers who have members of the Browns' offense. What's the full fantasy football impact from Dorian Thompson-Robinson taking over (at least for now) at QB for the Browns? Let's take a look at how Watson's injury impacts the fantasy football landscape.

Amari Cooper: Back to WR3/4 status

No one is hurt more in fantasy football by Watson's injury than Amari Cooper, who will now have to deal with maybe the worst quarterback play in the league with a mix of Dorian Thompson-Robinson and PJ Walker, who have both been dreadful in relief of Watson.

Cooper was a rock-solid WR2 option when Watson was active and healthy. Just look at Amari Cooper's stats in the five games Watson finished compared to the others he didn't:

With Watson (5 games): 5.6 catches, 96 yards, 0.4 touchdowns per game

Without Watson (4 games): 3.25 catches, 58 yards, 0 touchdowns per game

There's no sugarcoating this. For Watson to be anything more than a WR3/Flex candidate for the rest of the year, the Browns are going to have to sign a free-agent quarterback. Matt Ryan would be the best choice, as he's unafraid to push the ball downfield, which is what Cooper makes his money on. Any weak-armed substitute, or in-house option, is going to sink Cooper's fantasy value.

Dynasty league players should take the opportunity to buy low if possible and wait for next year, but season-long drafters should try and get what they can for Cooper now, barring a major free agent signing like Ryan.

Elijah Moore: Back to the bench

Elijah Moore may have been a suitable bye week fill in, but those days are gone if Cleveland's quarterback situation remains the same. Moore has seen an impressive target share this season, but he hasn't been able to convert it into the fantasy football goodness we need. Moore did score his first touchdown last week, but he's not playable with Dorian Thomas-Robinson slated to start in Week 11.

Dynasty players should hold, as Moore has a lot of talent and seems to be the clear WR2 for Cleveland behind Amari Cooper, but season-long league players shouldn't be afraid to release him if there are more enticing options available on the waiver wire. It makes sense to take a flier on a handcuff running back instead, as Moore just won't offer the fantasy football upside you need off the bench without Watson's big arm.

David Njoku: The lone fantasy football beneficiary?

Backup quarterbacks are typically more likely to target tight ends than push the ball to the boundaries. Checkdowns and safe passes are usually part of the gameplan with less talented quarterbacks, and Njoku has already benefitted from some of that this season while Watson has been out.

With Watson (5 games): 4 catches, 35 yards, 0.2 touchdowns per game

Without Watson (4 games): 4.5 catches, 50 yards, 0.25 touchdowns per game

Those aren't major differences, of course, but David Njoku might not be hurt nearly as much as Cooper and Elijah Moore will be with Watson out of the lineup. The scoring chances may be harder to come by, naturally, but Njoku's receptions and targets could easily climb with Watson out.

Ultimately you're not moving much in either direction for David Njoku given this news, but it might be worth checking in with Njoku's fantasy manager in your league to see if you can pry him away for cheap.

What about Cleveland's running backs for fantasy football?

Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt both take a slight hit as well, as they'll likely be in scoring position less often and will deal with more men in the box. Increased volume should help lessen some of that blow, but the Browns were already a run-first offense and the quality was a little more important than the quantity.

Keep an eye on Cleveland's free-agent QB situation. If a checkdown artist like Colt McCoy is signed, Ford would be a huge beneficiary as the primary receiving back in Cleveland. If a mobile quarterback like Cam Newton is signed, that would ultimately hurt Kareem Hunt's touchdown chances around the goalline. There are seemingly a bunch of different ways this can go, but with the trade deadline already gone, the Browns are going to have to scramble a bit to find a passable solution at quarterback if going to the playoffs is still the goal.

If everything stays as is and DTR and PJ Walker are the quarterbacks the rest of the way, both Ford and Hunt will see their values drop, but not dramatic enough to do anything with them from a roster move perspective.