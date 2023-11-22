After a disappointing Week 11 for tight ends in fantasy football, which TEs should you start -- and sit -- in Week 12?

Week 11 was one of the most disappointing sets of games this year for NFL tight ends. San Francisco 49ers playmaker George Kittle was the only tight end to record more than 15 points in fantasy football and he was the only top-six tight end to even reach double digits.

Fortunately, Week 12 offers a much more favorable slate of matchups for tight ends. Find out which tight ends are lineup-worthy in Week 12 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends.

TEs to Start in Week 12

Jaguars' Evan Engram (vs. Texans)

Though he has been a dependable starting tight end for most of the year, Evan Engram has 5.2 and 6.9 fantasy football points, respectively, in his last two games respectively. There is little reason for concern though, as these performances came against teams that were both in the top five in the NFL in fewest fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends.

In Week 12 Engram faces off against a Houston Texans secondary giving up the second-most fantasy points to tight ends. This firmly puts Engram in top-five fantasy territory this weekend.

Browns' David Njoku (vs. Broncos)

David Njoku was an active member of the Browns passing attack in Week 11, finishing with seven catches for 56 yards. Yet the Cleveland tight end finished with an astonishing 15 targets — tied for the most of any tight end in a game this season. As long as Dorian Thompson-Robinson is under center, the Browns will not be throwing the ball downfield, making David Njoku a strong fantasy football play regardless of the matchup.

Ravens' Isaiah Likely (vs. Chargers)

There is a good chance that Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews is out for the rest of the year with a fibula/ankle injury, which means that Isaiah Likely is the new TE1 in Baltimore. Likely showed last year that he can be productive when given the opportunity. The Baltimore Ravens tight end had 77 yards on six catches in Week 8 and surpassed the 100-yard mark in Week 18, garnering 13 targets. He also faces a Los Angeles Chargers defense in Week 12 that is giving up the third-most points per game to opposing tight ends. Isaiah Likely is a worthy replacement for those who have Mark Andrews on their roster.

TEs to Sit in Week 12

Bears' Cole Kmet (vs. Vikings)

An infuriating fantasy tight end, Cole Kmet now has an equal number of weeks with five or fewer fantasy points and 15 or more fantasy points (four each). This boom-or-bust production has turned to bust lately, as the Chicago Bears tight end is coming off three catches for 20 yards in Week 11. Roll the dice if you wish, but there is simply too much risk here.

Falcons' Jonnu Smith (vs. Saints)

While the New Orleans Saints have been vulnerable against tight ends in recent weeks, Jonnu Smith has seen his role in the Atlanta Falcons offense slowly decrease. Smith has three or fewer targets in three of the last four weeks and managed just one catch for one yard in Atlanta's last game. With the Falcons' passing attack struggling, keep Smith on the bench.

Cowboys' Jake Ferguson (vs. Commanders)

Truth be told, there are not a lot of bad matchups out there this week for tight ends. But Jake Ferguson has been touchdown-dependent at times and is 13th among tight ends in receptions this year. The Dallas Cowboys also have a tendency for blowing teams out (six of their seven wins are by 20 points or more) and if this game gets ugly quickly, it could mean a quiet afternoon for Jake Ferguson and the Dallas passing game.