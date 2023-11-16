San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan shared his reaction to the 66-yard touchdown pass from Brock Purdy to George Kittle

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the San Francisco 49ers' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars was Brock Purdy's 66-yard touchdown throw to tight end George Kittle in the third quarter.

The pass came on the 49ers' first drive of the second-half, giving them a 20-3 lead over the Jaguars. On the throw, Purdy was under tremendous pressure but still managed to get the throw off to give Kittle a chance one-on-one versus Jacksonville linebacker Devin Lloyd. Kittle beat Lloyd and took the ball into the end zone.

After the game, Kyle Shanahan reacted to the touchdown, saying, “It looks like somebody is throwing a grenade out of a bunker,” via The Athletic's David Lombardi.

The touchdown was not only crucial in getting the 49ers back on track after their three-game skid, but in proving the Brock Purdy doubters wrong for at least another week. The throw was one of Purdy's best of the year as he launched the pass over a swarming Jaguars' defensive line and got it right into Kittle's hands in stride. Overall on the day, Purdy went 19-26 for 296 yards and three touchdowns.

However, Purdy's first touchdown of the game did not get Kyle Shanahan's approval. On that first score, Purdy rolled out to the left before throwing the football back across the middle with two Jaguars and two 49ers players in the area. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk jumped up to catch the touchdown, but Shanahan still said, “That was one of his worst decisions I think he's made since he's been here,” via NBC Sports Bay Area.

All in all, Brock Purdy and the 49ers will gladly take both touchdowns and another win. They next take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday.