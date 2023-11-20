The latest Mark Andrews injury update from Ravens head coach John Harbaugh gives the TE an 'outside chance' to come back in 2023.

The last time Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh gave a Mark Andrews injury update he was telling the media his star tight end was out for the season with an ankle injury following the team’s Week 11 Thursday night win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Just a few days later, though, it seems like Andrew’s injury may not be quite as bad as initially thought, and he could get back sometime this season.

“Harbaugh on Mark Andrews. ‘My understanding is, in talking to our trainer and the doctors, was that it wasn't as bad as it initially feared. It was a little cleaner than they thought.’” The Athletic’s Ravens reporter, Jeff Zrebiec, shared on Monday. “Harbaugh said there's an outside chance that Andrews could return this year.”

This Mark Andrews injury update is huge for John Harbaugh, Lamar Jackson, and the rest of the Ravens.

Life without Mark Andrews will be tough

Baltimore leads the AFC North right now at 8-3 but the Cleveland Browns are just a half-game back. Holding onto the division lead and holding on to the No. 1 seed in the AFC — which they also currently hold by a half-game — and competing for a Super Bowl is much harder without Andrews.

The All-Pro tight end is the team’s leading touchdown-catcher with six scores and is second in receptions (45) and receiving yards (544) behind rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers.

Whether Andrews is out for a few weeks or the rest of the campaign, the Ravens will now rely on two 2022 fourth-round picks to step up and help carry the workload. Isaiah Likely has nine catches for 89 yards this season, while Charlie Kolar has one for 13, and neither has scored a touchdown in 2023.