With two of the top four fantasy football defenses (Ravens and Bills) on bye, managers must turn elsewhere for production in Week 13.

Week 12 was a standout week for fantasy football defenses. Nearly half of NFL defenses recorded at least 10 fantasy points, with five units exceeding the 15-point mark.

The highlight of the weekend was Jevon Holland's 99-yard pick-six for the Dolphins following a New York Jets Hail Mary attempt at the end of the first half. The Dolphins defense finished with 23 points on the day — the most of any defense — and are on a roll lately, averaging 11.6 points per game from Week 5 onward.

With two of the top four fantasy defenses (Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills) on bye, fantasy football owners must turn elsewhere for production this week. The Dolphins are an elite defensive unit moving forward, but find out which others are worth starting in Week 13 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Defenses.

Defenses to start in Week 13

Falcons (vs. Jets)

This Atlanta Falcons defense has been solid this year, but a lack of turnovers forced (fifth-fewest in the league) means that this unit is only 23rd in fantasy scoring. Fortunately for the Falcons, they face a Jets offense this weekend that is allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing defenses. Atlanta is a strong streaming option this week.

Dolphins (vs. Commanders)

The eighth-ranked defense in fantasy football right now, the Miami Dolphins have multiple sacks in 11 of 12 games this year and are third in the NFL in total sacks. The Washington Commanders have allowed the second-most sacks in the league, making this Miami defense a must-start in Week 13 in likely the most enticing matchup of the weekend.

Jets (vs. Falcons)

This game in the Meadowlands has a good chance to turn into a defensive stalemate. The Jets defense has 10-plus fantasy points in five of its last seven games, forcing 13 turnovers during this span. New York is also adept at earning fantasy points in games where the team is not so successful on the scoreboard. Consider the the Jets a top-five fantasy defense in Week 13.

Defenses to sit in Week 13

Broncos (vs. Texans)

Ever since that awful afternoon in Miami, this Denver Broncos defense has been a different unit. Denver has not allowed more than 23 points in its last seven games and is averaging 12.3 fantasy points per game in its last four contests with a whopping 15 turnovers forced in that most recent span. Unfortunately for Denver, this Houston Texans offense has the fifth-fewest giveaways and is sixth in total yards per game. More importantly, opposing defenses are recording just 4.5 fantasy points per game against the Texans. There are much safer plays in Week 13.

49ers (vs. Eagles)

The marquee game of the weekend features the classic battle of an unstoppable force (the Philadelphia Eagles offense) versus an immovable object (the San Francisco 49ers defense). We'll give the edge to the Eagles offense at home in what should be a very exciting contest.

Saints (vs. Lions)

A once-elite New Orleans Saints defense has proved to be increasingly fallible in recent weeks. This unit has eclipsed six fantasy points just once in its last six games and has given up at least 365 yards in its last four contests. Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff does have six turnovers in his last two games, but the Saints will have a tough time slowing down this elite Detroit offense. Keep the Saints defense on the bench in Week 13.