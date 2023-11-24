Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland's incredible Hail Mary pick-six right before halftime has X going into a frenzy

Right before the half, Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland pulled off one of the most wild and improbable plays of the season as he got his first interception of the year. After Tua Tagovailoa threw his second interception of the game, the New York Jets offense came out to attempt a Hail Mary and get some more points on the board after Brandin Echols returned the first interception 30 yards for six points.

Tim Boyle's interception fell just short of the end zone and Jevon Holland intercepted it. On the one type of throw the Jets could have actually used Zach Wilson and his arm strength, they instead had Tim Boyle, who gifted Holland with the failed Hail Mary. After picking it off, Holland then weaved through the Jets' special teams units and returned the ball 99 yards for a touchdown. Tim Boyle had the last real chance at taking down Holland, but could not get him down.

The Hail Mary pick-six could not have been more symbolic of the Jets' bad luck over the decades and will put Jevon Holland into the all-time highlight reel.

Holland's incredible pick-six turned a positive for the Jets after their second Tua interception into a huge negative as none of the Jets were able to take Holland down before he made it into the end zone.

The rare Hail Mary pick-six had everyone reacting on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Butt Fumble on Thanksgiving The Hell Mary on Black Friday pic.twitter.com/hz7CuNCRdj — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 24, 2023

JEVON HOLLAND ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?! — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 24, 2023

If I was on the Jets defense I’d pull a Vontae Davis. All of them. 11 Vontaes. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 24, 2023

DID THAT JUST HAPPEN?! — NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2023

The play gave the Dolphins a 17-6 halftime lead as they look to take down the Jets and move to 8-3. Meanwhile, the Jets' offensive struggles continues to hurt all the great plays the New York defense creates.