Jalen Ramsey has led the Dolphins secondary to scary performances against Jets' Tim Boyle and Raiders' Aidan O'Connell.

Jalen Ramsey made life a living hell for Tim Boyle and Aidan O'Connell in the past two games. But, the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks were not the only offensive engines that had a difficult time with the Miami Dolphins' defensive unit leader. He has been breaking up offensive schematics since returning from his knee injury. This made him notch an insanely good stat line that only other defenders in the league could wish for.

Jalen Ramsey has been the ideal defensive player that the Dolphins needed off their injured reserve list. In four games, the offensive player that he was covering was only targeted 19 times. He had only allowed seven catches and intercepted three live balls. Moreover, only 66 yards got past him when dealing with the Jets, Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs, and New England Patriots. Their quarterbacks like Tim Boyle and Aidan O'Connell had only notched a 7.7 passer rating, per PFF.

In the Dolphins' most recent win over the Jets, Boyle had a hard time with Ramsey. He recorded three tackles and limited the Jets to 159 total yards with an average gain of 2.9 per snap.

Ramsey dominated the Raiders but in a much more different fashion. O'Connell hesitated to throw the ball to any man that he was guarding. Whenever the quarterback would make the bad choice of passing to the person he's covering, it would bite them right back. This is why he picked off the ball twice to prevent any scoring outburst that may spell their downfall.

Tell the world that he's back and leading the Dolphins to glory.