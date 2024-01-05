A strong fantasy performance from your kicker can be a game-changer

No position in fantasy football is as difficult to predict as kickers. Ability and accuracy are nowhere near as important as opportunity. Often, the best kickers sit on the bench the entire game as their offense either stagnates or scores touchdowns, while mediocre kickers have ample attempts as their team drives down the field but cannot punch the ball into the end zone.

With fantasy football championships still to play for, a five-point difference in performance from your fantasy kicker can be the difference between a berth in the championship versus an early playoff exit. Find out which kickers to start and which players are better off left on the bench in Week 18 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Kickers.

Kickers to Start in Week 18

Jaguars' Brandon McManus (vs. Titans)

An up-and-down season saw Brandon McManus post consecutive weeks with negative fantasy points before breaking through for a season-high 14 points in Week 17. The Titans gave up a combined eight field goals to the Houston Texans across Weeks 15 and 17, making McManus a strong fantasy play this weekend.

Seahawks' Jason Myers (vs. Cardinals)

No NFL kicker has attempted more field goals this season than Jason Myer's 40. While his below-average accuracy puts him in the bottom third for field goal percentage, Myers is still tied for third in points among NFL kickers. With multiple made field goals in each of his last three games, Myers is a solid choice for fantasy football managers looking to secure a league championship.

Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn (vs Colts)

Since returning from injury, Ka'imi Fairbairn has two games with 10+ fantasy points, with the one dud coming against an elite Cleveland Browns defense. In Week 18, he is facing an Indianapolis Colts defense that is allowing the second-most field goal attempts per game, giving Fairbairn yet another favorable matchup.

Kickers to Sit in Week 18

Bengals' Evan McPherson (vs. Browns)

Evan McPherson comes into Week 18 as the 20th-ranked kicker in fantasy yet is the sixth-most rostered kicker in ESPN leagues at 74.5%. McPherson has just one made field goal in each of his last two weeks, and a matchup against a stout Browns defense forebodes tough times ahead this Sunday.

Chargers' Cameron Dicker (vs. Chiefs)

With just two misses on the year, Cameron Dicker has been one of the most accurate kickers in the league. Unfortunately for him, opportunities have been at a premium since quarterback Justin Herbert went down with an injury. The Kansas City Chiefs are allowing the second-fewest field goal attempts per game — a sign to look elsewhere for kicker production in Week 18.

Browns' Dustin Hopkins (vs. Bengals)

An injury in Week 16 ended a streak of 10 straight games with at least six fantasy points for Dustin Hopkins. With Jeff Driskel at QB for the Browns in Week 18, it is probably best to stay away from any member of this Cleveland offense this Sunday.