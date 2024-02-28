While it may be the end of February, fantasy football never rests. And with the Kansas City Chiefs wrapping up another Super Bowl title, the avid fan who needs more football content can turn their attention to our way-too-early quarterback rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
While how each of the following players performed last season factored into the rankings, it’s also important to think about their situations moving forward. Having either added or lost weapons and/or coaches certainly factors into how next season will look, which is why you may be surprised by a few names left off this list.
Notable exclusions include the San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy (2023 QB6), Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott (QB3), Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence (QB13), and Los Angeles' Chargers’ Justin Herbert (QB17)—all players that could see some sort of decline in numbers this year, keeping them out of our top-10. Without further ado, let's dive into our way-too-early quarterback rankings for 2024 fantasy football.
10. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
2023 Rank: QB7
After being included as an afterthought in the Matthew Stafford trade, Jared Goff looks to have found his long-term spot with the Detroit Lions. Having finished as the QB7 last season, Goff and his 30 touchdowns marked the second-highest total for his entire career.
His relationship with star wideout Amon-Ra St Brown only continues to get better, and Goff’s chemistry with the Sun God has helped catapult both players to fantasy football relevancy. With tight end Sam LaPorta coming off one of the best rookie seasons ever for a tight end, Goff has plenty of weapons around him to help keep him in the top 10 moving forward.
9. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts
2023 rank: QB40
A rookie season cut short by injury was how Anthony Richardson got his feet wet in the NFL, but did he look awesome in his limited action. Despite suffering a season-ending shoulder injury back in October, Richardson more than looks the part for the Colts moving forward.
Injuries notwithstanding, Richardson has a complete set of tools that translate incredibly well to the modern-day NFL. A strong passer who is willing to run the ball, Richardson may be asked to take a step back in the rushing category this year to try and limit the amount of contact he takes.
But his ceiling is probably the highest of the second-year QBs this season, and the Colts are hoping to parlay that into an AFC South divisional championship. A solid season for Richardson could turn him into a cheat code for your fantasy football roster, exactly what you need from your QB position.
Nine minutes of Anthony Richardson highlights.
No need to thank us. pic.twitter.com/T0OA1pr3Br
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 24, 2024
8. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
2023 rank: QB25
Like Richardson, Joe Burrow’s 2023 season was cut short by injury, as a wrist injury held him out of the team’s final seven contests. But the Cincinnati Bengals are always a threat on offense, and as long as he stays healthy, he can become a solid QB for your fantasy football team again.
A big part of Burrow’s ranking is dependent on the return of Tee Higgins and what this team does moving forward at running back. With Higgins receiving the franchise tag, Burrow should have his top two targets back, helping him remain the leader of an explosive offense that will be replacing its offensive coordinator, Brian Callahan.
7. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
2023 rank: QB2
A much-maligned season for the Philadelphia Eagles came to an unceremonious end with an early postseason loss, and Jalen Hurts experienced a dip in his numbers down the stretch. Finishing as the second-best QB in fantasy football this past season, Hurts was still able to showcase his dual-threat abilities, but the offense had its fair share of issues.
With Nick Sirianni seemingly on the hot seat and the futures of A.J. Brown and D’Andre Swift unknown, Hurts will likely be asked to shoulder another big load this upcoming season, which should put him in a great spot to once again deliver big numbers.
6. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
2023 rank: QB8
It feels strange to say that a QB8 season is a ‘down’ year, but for Patrick Mahomes, it statistically is. Having produced six consecutive seasons of QB7 or better, Mahomes finished the year with the most interceptions he has ever thrown in a season and a decrease in TDs.
While the Chiefs are still struggling to find that bonafide WR1 option for Mahomes, and Rashee Rice looks to be the closest they have, that issue seemed to finally take its toll on Mahomes.
With the future of Travis Kelce unsure, Mahomes may be put in more passing situations for next season, and while the running game with Isiah Pacheco holds its own, look for Mahomes to produce another season of over 400 passing attempts.
5. Kyler Murray – Arizona Cardinals
QB27
A surprising entrant joins the list at number five, as Arizona’s Kyler Murray essentially took a redshirt year last season as he made his way back from ACL surgery. In Jonathan Gannon’s first season leading the Cardinals, the offense struggled a ton – but it looked vastly better when Murray returned for the final eight contests.
Murray put up five games of at least 18 fantasy points (PPR format), accounting for 13 total scores (three rushing). While his supporting cast has a lot of question marks surrounding it, Murray ended the season extremely well and will look to take that level of success into 2024.
For our discussion on the best fantasy football breakout and sleeper candidates, listen below:
4. Jordan Love – Green Bay Packers
QB5
Somehow, someway, the Green Bay Packers have done it again. They have found yet another franchise QB. With Jordan Love having already exceeded expectations, it is clear the Super Bowl window has swung right back open in Titletown.
Even without a bonafide WR1 to throw to, Love excelled in finding multiple targets – and with the team being one of the youngest in the entire league, Love looked like a seasoned veteran out there for most of the year.
A collection of Jordan Love’s best throws of the season. Elite arm talent. pic.twitter.com/tovlEwJkmY
— Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) February 20, 2024
Another season running point will only help Love get better, and while you could expect some regression, it looks to be just another well-oiled machine running at full steam in Green Bay.
3. Lamar Jackson – Baltimore Ravens
QB4
The 2023-24 NFL Most Valuable Player, Lamar Jackson, put up a sparkling season, setting career marks in passing yards and completion percentage. While neither his 24 TDs nor seven interceptions were career highs or lows, they represented a solid season for Jackson, who also found the end zone five times on the ground.
A suspect receiving crew will always ding Jackson when it comes to projections, but he yet again made do with what he had, and he likely will do more of the same next year.
2. C.J. Stroud – Houston Texans
QB11
An upstart rookie who has endless potential is absolutely music to the ears of anyone who rosters C.J. Stroud, and after his rookie season, you gotta wonder what else he can accomplish.
It’s so crazy how in every big game for the division or playoffs C.J. Stroud showed up no matter the situation
He has that clutch gene. pic.twitter.com/9HSyJAR1zn
— Jacob (@Stroud4AllPro) February 26, 2024
With Nico Collins and fellow rookie Tank Dell lighting up the stat sheet, Stroud was masterful in leading the Texans to a playoff win, and he looks like there is plenty more where that came from. Playing in an easier division certainly helps Houston, but Stroud doesn’t seem content with settling for last year’s results.
1. Josh Allen – Buffalo Bills
QB1
Just another ho-hum season for Josh Allen, as he put up yet another QB1 overall season, the third of his six-year career. The 27-year-old threw for over 4,300 yards yet again last season but put up a career-high 18 interceptions, so that last total needs to improve for 2024.
Allen’s rushing numbers were down a bit, as it had been two seasons since he had failed to rack up at least 120 carries and 700 rushing yards. A big part of what increased his value was his 15 rushing scores, an incredible number when thinking that, up to that point, he topped out at nine rushing TDs.
Allen is a remarkable QB who is not afraid to lower the shoulder, although his coaching staff likely would prefer he do less of that. With Dalton Kincaid the surest target he has on the offense right now, if Buffalo adds another weapon (or two) this offseason, Allen could easily set career bests across the board.