Week 5 of the NFL season is upon us, and it might be time to swing for a big trade in your fantasy football league. Whether you're 4-0, 0-4. or somewhere in between, here's some helpful advice as we get into trade season with three buy low, sell high candidates in fantasy football.

Sell high candidates:

Raheem Mostert, RB, MIA: We typically don't want to sell off players who are in one of the league's best offenses, especially when they're averaging over 5 yards a carry and have 6 touchdowns through four weeks. But this is the perfect time to sell high on Mostert. Aside from the age (31) and injury concerns with Mostert, we've seen this story play out before. Mostert ceded carries last year to Jeff Wilson Jr. halfway through the 2022 season after carrying a big workload early on.

The Dolphins might be wise to run back a similar plan this year with De'von Achane, who is averaging a ridiculous 11.4 yards per attempt on 27 carries in the last two weeks. It wouldn't be a surprise to see the fresh legs of Achane be leaned on even more going forward, which should make Mostert a sell high candidate while his numbers are still gaudy.

Trade targets for Mostert in season-long leagues: DET RB Jahmyr Gibbs, WAS WR Terry McLaurin

Kenneth Walker, RB, SEA: Kenneth Walker is one of the most fascinating running backs in the league, as he leaves lots of yardage on the table in order to hunt for big plays. While that's a great thing for fantasy football, you could argue that Zach Charbonnet, who the Seahawks drafted in the second round, has run harder and more effectively over the last two weeks than Walker and is earning a bigger share of the load.

Teams will often make adjustments like that heading into their bye weeks, and with the Seahawks having one in Week 5, this could be the perfect time to cash in on Kenneth Walker's hot start (4.4 YPA, 5 TD) and sell high with some tough defenses ahead. Seattle plays Cleveland, Baltimore, and San Francisco before the fantasy playoffs, then gets the 49ers again, Philadelphia, and Tennessee in the fantasy football playoffs. That's a brutal stretch for a running back, even if Charbonnet remains a clear-cut backup.

Trade targets for Kenneth Walker in season-long leagues: NO WR Chris Olave, CIN WR Ja'Marr Chase, DET TE T.J. Hockenson, LAC RB Austin Ekeler

Adam Thielen, WR, CAR: We keep hearing noise about Carolina wanting to trade for a true WR1, so it's best to move on Thielen in case that actually happens. Thielen has some momentum over the last two weeks, putting up a 11-145-1 line in Week 3 with Andy Dalton and a 7-76 day against his former teammates in Minnesota. That seemed like the two best-case scenarios in a row for Thielen, however, who might be more prone to breaking down at age 33 as the season rolls on. If you can sell high to someone on Bryce Young's improvement and Thielen being his top target, do it now while that window is open.

Trade targets for Thielen in season-long leagues: DEN WR Marvin Mims Jr., KC WR Rashee Rice, BAL RB Gus Edwards

Buy low candidates:

Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA: Waddle has been killing fantasy football owners so far this year, as he cost a second-round pick but has yet to catch more than four passes in a game and also missed a week. This is a perfect time to strike for one of the league's best receivers in a red-hot offense, and the price should be low due to recent performance and injury concerns. If Jaylen Waddle is on a team sinking below .500, throw them a lifesaver-type offer at positions of need and snatch up a massive talent on a discount. This should be as low as Jaylen Waddle's stock gets all year.

Players to offer for Jaylen Waddle in season-long leagues: TB WR Chris Godwin, LAR RB Kyren Williams, KC RB Isiah Pacheco

Breece Hall, RB, NYJ: The snap count is off, and there's a good chance Breece Hall goes absolutely nuclear against a Broncos defense that has allowed the most fantasy points to the running back position in the league through four weeks. Make no mistake: this is Breece Hall's backfield, as Dalvin Cook has been awful and the Jets are going to want to pound the rock with Zach Wilson at quarterback. Don't be afraid to go over the top to get Breece Hall before he's impossible to trade for moving forward.

Players to offer for Breece Hall in season-long leagues: DET RB David Montgomery, IND WR Michael Pittman Jr., SF WR Deebo Samuel

Jordan Addison, WR, MIN: KJ Osborn is off to a brutal start (0.77 yards per route, 91st among WR) and should start forfeiting snaps in 2-WR sets to Addison, who has been up-and-down to start the season. One thing we know about the Vikings is that they are going to throw the ball, whether by desire or by necessity, and Addison feels like the kind of late-season bloomer who will benefit massively from teams sending multiple defenders Justin Jefferson's way. Coming off a game where he didn't record a catch, this is a perfect time to trade for Addison and hope he torches a favorable playoff schedule (LV, CIN, DET).

Players to offer for Addison in season-long leagues: DEN WR Courtland Sutton, CHI RB Khalil Herbert, JAX TE Evan Engram