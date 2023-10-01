Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel lost in a Week 4 blowout against the Buffalo Bills, 48-20. However, if there was one bright spot in this butt-kicking, it was rookie running back De’Von Achane. The young runner had a second-straight great game, and McDaniel’s take on that is something his fantasy football managers will love.

“Mike McDaniel on De’Von Achane: ‘The game’s not too big for him and he’ll continue to have a role for sure in our offense moving forward’,” ESPN Dolphins reporter Marcel Louise-Jacques tweeted Sunday. “Added that he needs to watch the tape from today before he can define exactly what Achane’s role will be.”

When McDaniel watches the tape, what he’ll see is a staggering eight carries for 101 yards and two touchdowns. That’s 12.6 yards per carry, which improves on his already league-leading 10.9 after rushing for 203 yards and four touchdowns in Week 3. The rookie speedster also added three catches for 19 yards.

Those numbers give Achane 74 fantasy football points in just the last two weeks for the former Texas A&M runner.

Heading into the season, McDaniel has Achane buried on the Dolphins depth chart. In training camp, it seemed like he’d be fourth on the RB roster behind Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., and Salvon Ahmed. With Wilson and Ahmed hurt, though, Achane got his shot, and now he is a bona fide fantasy football star.

The Dolphins have a lot of work to do after the Week 4 loss to the Bills, but in Week 5, De’Von Achane could have a lot more room to run as Miami welcomes the New York Giants to South Beach.