Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season has been full of surprises, with some of the league's top teams struggling to find their footing. The running back position has been particularly interesting to watch, with several players stepping up to the plate and delivering impressive performances. As we head into Week 5, it's time to take a closer look at some of the key fantasy football running backs to watch.

Week 4 saw some unexpected results, with several underdogs coming out on top. The Tennessee Titans pulled off an upset against the heavily favored Cincinnati Bengals, with running back Derrick Henry leading the way with 122 rushing yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings notched their first win of the season at the expense of the Carolina Panthers. The Vikings got a solid performance from running back Alexander Mattison, who rushed for 95 yards.

Other notable performances from Week 4 included Isiah Pacheco's dominant showing against the New York Jets, where he rushed for 115 yards and one touchdown. Of course, Christian McCaffrey impressed again for the San Francisco 49ers as he racked up 177 total yards and four touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals.

Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Running Back rankings entering Week 5 of the 2023 regular season.

The Magnificent McCaffrey

CMC continues to shine in fantasy football, as demonstrated by his four-touchdown performance on Sunday. This further underscores his value, even when facing a top-5 defense. Not surprisingly, he currently sits at the top of the fantasy football RB rankings.

Invest in Jacobs

We had been eagerly awaiting Josh Jacobs' return to form this season, reminiscent of his 2022 performance. While he hasn't fully replicated that yet, his Week 4 showing against the Los Angeles Chargers was promising. Jacobs accumulated 25 touches, amassing 139 total yards and a touchdown, much to the delight of fantasy football managers. This could mark the beginning of the Raiders placing more trust in Jacobs and giving him a heavier workload. As such, this can solidify his position as a top-10 option once again.

Considering Williams?

Kyren Williams is the preferred running back for Sean McVay. This is evident from his 86 touches in four games. With such a workload, Williams should consistently rank as an RB1. However, we should temper our fantasy expectations when facing the formidable Eagles' run defense this week.

Kamara on the Rise

With Jamaal Williams sidelined, Alvin Kamara has taken center stage in the Saints' backfield. While we might not witness another 13-reception game, Kamara is set to receive over 20 touches. That should make him a low-end RB1 against a Patriots' defense dealing with injuries.

Moss: A Must-Sit?

Zack Moss had a challenging Week 4 game. He rushed 18 times for 70 yards and failed to catch his only target during an overtime loss to the Rams. Apart from a 20-yard run in the third quarter, Moss struggled against the capable Rams defense. With Jonathan Taylor's potential return, Moss may revert to a backup role for the Colts.

James Cook's Cooking

James Cook finally received a goal-line carry for the Bills. Although Cook has been a reliable fantasy asset this season, he lacked the critical touches that could substantially boost his fantasy points. That changed in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins. If this trend continues, Cook is poised to become a top-10 option moving forward.

Injury Concerns

In Week 4, there was only one significant in-game RB injury, but it carries substantial implications. Denver's Javonte Williams sustained a hip injury that might force him to miss a game. In his absence, Jaleel McLaughlin and Samaje Perine shared carries. McLaughlin, however, was the preferred choice.

We're closely monitoring Austin Ekeler's ankle injury, even though the Chargers have a Week 5 bye. More immediate concerns surround ankle injuries for Saquon Barkley and Jonathan Taylor. While we anticipate Barkley's return, Taylor's situation is less optimistic due to multiple issues, including injury and trade requests. It's a conservative bet that JT will miss at least one more game.

Aaron Jones (hamstring), David Montgomery (quad), and Justice Hill (toe) returned to action last week, while Jamaal Williams (hamstring) remains sidelined until at least Week 7.

Strategies for Week 5 Running Back Selections

As we approach Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season, the running back position remains a focal point. Several players have stepped up with impressive performances in recent weeks, emphasizing the significant impact this position can have on game outcomes. Whether it's CMC, JJ, Kyren Williams, Alvin Kamara, or maybe even Zack Moss, there is a wealth of talented running backs to monitor as the season unfolds.

Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football RB rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 regular season. Standard rankings are indicated in parentheses.

NFL Fantasy Week 5 RB Rankings

1. Christian McCaffrey, SF vs. DAL (2)

2. Bijan Robinson, ATL vs. HOU (4)

3. Tony Pollard, DAL @ SF (1)

4. Josh Jacobs, LV vs. GB (7)

5. Travis Etienne Jr., JAX @ BUF (5)

6. Derrick Henry, TEN @ IND (16)

7. Kyren Williams, LAR vs. PHI (19)

8. James Cook, BUF vs. JAX (8)

9. D’Andre Swift, PHI @ LAR (14)

10. Alvin Kamara, NO @ NE (13)

11. Joe Mixon, CIN @ ARI (9)

12. David Montgomery, DET vs. CAR (21)

13. Zack Moss, IND vs. TEN (34)

14. Raheem Mostert, MIA vs. NYG (33)

15. Alexander Mattison, MIN vs. KC (27)

16. Aaron Jones, GB @ LV (18)

17. Brian Robinson Jr., WAS vs. CHI (15)

18. Isiah Pacheco, KC @ MIN (22)

19. De’Von Achane, MIA vs. NYG (17)

20. Miles Sanders, CAR @ DET (24)

21. James Conner, ARI vs. CIN (23)

22. Najee Harris, PIT vs. BAL (28)

23. Khalil HeWRert, CHI @ WAS (31)

24. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET vs. CAR (20)

25. Gus Edwards, BAL @ PIT (40)

26. Dameon Pierce, HOU @ ATL (26)

27. Jaylen Warren, PIT vs. BAL (35)

28. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE vs. NO (11)

29. Breece Hall, NYJ @ DEN (25)

30. Javonte Williams, DEN vs. NYJ (30)

31. Matt Breida, NYG @ MIA (56)

32. Roschon Johnson, CHI @ WAS (36)

33. Tyler Allgeier, ATL vs. HOU (38)

34. Samaje Perine, DEN vs. NYJ (45)

35. AJ Dillon, GB @ LV (46)

36. Chuba Hubbard, CAR @ DET (39)