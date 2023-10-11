Wide Receivers are extremely important in today's game, especially in fantasy football. However, it's a little tough to pick the perfect ones for your fantasy team. As we prepare for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season, it's crucial to discuss which wide receivers should be included in your fantasy football roster and which ones might be better suited for the bench. Wide receivers have the potential to accrue valuable points, so let's simplify things and delve into the details.

Week 6 of the NFL 2023 season is upon us, and fantasy football managers are faced with the daunting task of setting their lineups. With injuries, underperforming players, and surprise breakouts, making the right start 'em and sit 'em decisions is crucial. In this article, we will provide you with several wide receivers to start and several to sit in Week 6.

Wide Receivers to Start in Week 5:

Chris Godwin, TB (vs. DET)

Chris Godwin is a fantasy football analyst's dream. He's a talented wide receiver with a high upside, and he's playing in a great offense. However, Godwin has had a bit of a slow start to the 2023 season, which has led some fantasy managers to question whether or not they should start him in Week 6 against the Detroit Lions.

He can line up all over the field and be productive. This is important because the Lions have a good secondary, led by cornerback Amani Oruwariye. Godwin can avoid Oruwariye by lining up in the slot which is where he is lined up for the majority of the time.

He has been targeted at least seven times in each of the past four games, but he has only caught more than five passes once in that span. With Mike Evans nursing an injury if he sits out this week that would mean even more opportunities for Godwin. Even if Evans does play he could be limited which still means more work for Godwin. While the Lions' defense has been solid thus for this season, they did just give up 11 receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown to another slot receiver Adam Thielen. Look for Godwin to be the go-to receiver for Baker Mayfield this week.

Adam Thielen, CAR (@ MIA)

Adam Thielen has gotten off to a slow start in the 2023 fantasy football season, but has since found his groove. He is coming off his second-best performance of the season with his second 11-catch and 100+ yard performance against the Detroit Lions. The one negative thing about the Carolina Panthers is also a positive for Adam Thielen and that is the Panthers will also be in a negative game script meaning that they will for the most part be playing from behind and having to catch up which has led Thielen to having two big performances in the first five weeks of play.

The Panthers get to take on the number one scoring offense in the NFL, the Miami Dolphins this weekend which means this will be yet another game where Bryce Young will have to air it out to stay within reach to win this game. While the Dolphins did steamroll the New York Giants they still let their leading receiver Darren Waller consistently get open over the middle of the field and rack up eight catches for 86 yards. This is a similar statline that we can expect from Thielen if not more which puts him in a prime position to make a major impact in PPR leagues.

DJ Moore, CHI (vs. MIN)

DJ Moore is almost in the must-start territory after going off against the Washington Commanders for 230 yards on eight receptions, and three touchdowns. He now has 16 receptions for 361 yards and four touchdowns in just his last two games. Justin Fields is starting to heat up and they get yet another plus matchup but this time it's at home against the Minnesota Vikings who are just 1-2 losses away from blowing the whole thing up this season.

The Vikings' defense that was atrocious last year has continued that same trend in 2023. While they are blitzing at the highest rate in 2023 it hasn't helped their secondary one bit as they are giving up the most points to opposing wide receivers this season. If Fields gets enough protection from his offensive line like he did last week against the Commanders who should have no problem connecting with DJ Moore for yet another big game putting them in a prime position to get on their first win streak of the season.

Start ‘Em: Jordan Addison, MIN (@ CHI) and Zay Flowers, BAL (@ TEN)

Wide Receivers to Sit in Week 5:

Drake London, ATL (vs. WAS)

Drake London was on the wide receivers to sit list in last week's start 'em sit 'em and ultimately had one of his best showings this season against a tough Houston Texans' secondary catching six passes for 78 yards breaking out of a slump. It was Desmond Ridder who was the one who outplayed his projections which led to an uptick in production for Moore.

While many believe the trend with the Washington defense would keep London in like as a start this week Ridder playing as well as he did for two weeks in a row is where I draw the line. Expect the Falcons to lean more on the run in this home game against the Washington Commanders leaving fewer opportunities for London to produce a solid stat line to put you in a position to win your game.

Terry McLaurin, WAS (@ ATL)

Terry McLaurin is having a down year for his standards as he only has 261 receiving yards to go along with one touchdown on the season. He has only topped six targets once in his five games and that was due to the fact that Logan Thomas missed Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Once Thomas returned against the Chicago Bears he was fourth on the team in receiving yards and tied for third in receptions.

Sam Howell is evenly distributing the ball outside of Logan Thomas as he is the only one who sees a consistent target share on this Commander's football team. Also, the Atlanta Falcons have actually been stingy against opposing wide receivers by allowing the 4th least points to the position this season.

Brandon Aiyuk, SF (@ CLE)

Brandon Aiyuk has alternated good games and bad games throughout his start to the 2023 NFL season. Last week was his down game where he turned seven targets in four receptions for 58 scoreless yards. The bulk of the receiving went to George Kittle who scored three touchdowns against the Cowboys' defense the middle of the field was wide open all night long for the veteran but it was the perimeter defense that was on lockdown as Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel had tough sledding out there.

This could be yet another letdown game against the Cleveland Browns defense who have given up the least fantasy points to opposing wide receivers and have an exceptional pass rush with Myles Garrett who already has 5.5 sacks on the season. This should be a game where the San Francisco 49ers lean on Christian McCaffrey and the short-yardage plays to secure their seventh victory in a row which should have Brandon Aiyuk fantasy owners left with minimal points.

Sit 'em: Josh Downs, IND (vs. JAC) and Michael Thomas, NO (@ HOU)

In conclusion, having dynamic wide receivers is of utmost importance in fantasy football. When looking ahead to Week 5 of the 2023 season, it's advisable to include Chris Godwin, Adam Thielen, and DJ Moore in your starting lineup. Conversely, it's wise to consider benching Drake London, Terry McLaurin, and Brandon Aiyuk. As you embark on the 2023 season, exercise caution and thoughtfulness in your wide receiver selections!