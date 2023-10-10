The completion of Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season saw a ton of big names suffer injuries, clouding up your fantasy football roster even more. In our Week 6 waiver wire pickups, there are a ton of running backs that you should consider picking up this week, with a few other positions sprinkled in.

With waiver wire darlings like Devon Achane and Puka Nacua taking the league by storm in their rookie seasons, it’s never too late to comb the waiver wire to find that missing piece for your roster. But, with Achane's knee injury, you should also consider picking up Jeff Wilson Jr., who just had his 21-day return to play window activated after his stint on the IR.

As always, the following list includes players that are rostered on fewer than 50 percent of all ESPN rosters, making the chances you can pick them up pretty high. You can never have too much talent on your fantasy football roster, which makes your Week 6 waiver wire pickups that more important.

10. K.J. Osborn, Minnesota Vikings – WR

21.6% Rostered

With Justin Jefferson not looking likely to play in Week 6 because of his hamstring injury, rookie Jordan Addison and K.J. Osborn will earn bigger roles in their road matchup with the Bears. Chicago does not have a very strong secondary, making Osborn a solid addition.

His role in the offense has become diminished after the Vikings drafted Addison, but he put together a strong 2022 season, so he is very capable in the offense. If Jefferson does miss time, Osborn can be put in as a WR2/3.

9. Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens – RB

23.5% Rostered

The backfield attack in Baltimore has been a mess for fantasy football purposes, after the season-ending injury suffered by JK Dobbins. With Gus Edwards and Justice Hill fighting for that top role, it looks like Hill has command over the receiving role, giving him more value.

Hill found the end zone Sunday against Pittsburgh and recorded 11 total touches (four receptions), so he looks to be growing into a larger role for the Ravens.

8. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams – QB

34.2% Rostered

The old veteran Matthew Stafford is our lone quarterback on our Week 6 waiver wire pickups, and he has started to look like his old self so far this season. In a year where the Rams were not expected to do much after a dreadful 2022 season, Stafford’s health has helped make this offense relevant once again.

While it was his lowest passing yardage output of the season, Stafford has his best performance fantasy-wise, and he faces the Cardinals and Steelers next.

7. Josh Reynolds, Detroit Lions – WR

24.5% Rostered

Outside of his zero-target Week 3 goose egg, Josh Reynolds has been the clear WR2 behind Amon-Ra St. Brown for the Lions. In St. Brown’s absence Sunday against Carolina, Reynolds hauled in four receptions for 76 yards and a score.

Five-plus targets have gone Reynolds' way in every game he has recorded a catch, showing that even with St. Brown and Sam LaPorta, there is plenty of work to go around.

6. Jaleel McLaughlin, Denver Broncos – RB

48.4% Rostered

The Denver Broncos, surprising no one, have been quite dreadful on offense, and that has only been hindered more by Javonte Williams being injured. Even though Samaje Perine was brought in this offseason for depth, it has been the Jaleel McLaughlin show the past few weeks.

Sunday marked the second consecutive week that McLaughlin hauled in a receiving touchdown, and his 12 touches was two more than what Perine earned, showing that he is likely the lead back with Williams out.

5. Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts – WR

10.9% Rostered

With or without Anthony Richardson at quarterback, the passing attack for the Indianapolis Colts has thrived. And with Gardner Minshew needing to step in for Richardson, this time for likely a month-plus, it will be interesting to track the stock of receivers like rookie Josh Downs.

Downs has been a pleasant surprise so far, earning five-plus targets in four games so far this season. Having led the Colts in receptions and yards against the Titans, Downs looks to have a pretty solid handle on a top receiving role for Indy.

4. Logan Thomas, Washington Commanders – TE

8.1% Rostered

Weeks 1 and 4 for Logan Thomas were solid, but Weeks 2 and 3 were not, so the hope is that his nine receptions for 77 yards on 11 targets is more of what is to come.

With Washington struggling lately, Sam Howell has been forced into more passing situations, helping raise Thomas’ ceiling. A solid safety valve when healthy, Thomas is the top tight end addition for your waiver wire pickups this week.

3. Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans – RB

25.5% Rostered

The fall from grace has not yet fully commenced for the King, Derrick Henry, but rookie Tyjae Spears is earning more work than many thought he would. His 11 touches Sunday against the Colts were the most he has recorded in a game so far in his rookie season.

Spears showcases a lot more flexibility, especially as a pass catcher, than what Henry does, so his role looks to be pretty secure in the offense. While Henry will remain as the top option out of the backfield, look for Spears to continue to earn a solid workload moving forward.

2. Emari Demercado, Arizona Cardinals – RB

0.4% Rostered

With James Conner having left the game early Sunday against Cincinnati, it was rookie Emari Demercado who took over and filled in admirably. 11 total touches and a rushing TD helped elevate Demercado to the biggest game of his career.

There are signs that Conner will be missing some time, since they went out and signed Tony Jones Jr., which means that Demercado could be in line to be Arizona’s starter against the Rams in Week 6.

1. Roschon Johnson, Chicago Bears – RB

37.0% Rostered

A familiar name is at the top of our Week 6 waiver wire pickups list, as Roschon Johnson looks to continue to ascend to the top running back in Chicago. As Khalil Herbert looks likely to miss some time due to an injury, Johnson just needs to clear concussion protocol in order to suit up Week 6 against the Vikings.

If all things go according to plan and Johnson doesn’t miss any more time, then fire him up as a RB2 option moving forward. The fact that he has been incorporated both into the rushing and passing attacks in Chicago paints a very optimistic picture for him, and your fantasy football roster can always use more running back depth.