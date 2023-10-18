After a few promising weeks of fantasy football production, the tight end position regressed in Week 6. Travis Kelce and Dalton Schultz were the only tight ends to earn more than 15 points in PPR leagues, while top tight ends Sam LaPorta and T.J. Hockenson both finished well below their expected point totals. Meanwhile, Atlanta Falcons tight ends Kyle Pitts and Jonnu Smith finished as the third and fourth-highest fantasy football scorers respectively at the position in Week 6

What can we make of this Atlanta tight end conundrum, and which fantasy football tight ends are worth starting this week? Find out, in Week 7 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends.

TEs to Start in Week 7

Falcons' Jonnu Smith (vs. Buccaneers)

Ever since a catch-less performance in Week 1, Jonnu Smith has been one of the most consistent fantasy options at tight end. He has scored at least 8.7 fantasy points every week while garnering no fewer than five targets. The re-emergence of Kyle Pitts as a relevant fantasy starter over the last few weeks limits Smith's ceiling, but his high floor makes him a back-end starter once again in Week 7.

Packers' Luke Musgrave (vs. Broncos)

A borderline fantasy starter in recent weeks, Luke Musgrave could be a top-10 fantasy tight end this weekend. The Green Bay Packers have a favorable matchup against an awful Denver Broncos defense allowing 33.3 points per game and 17.3 fantasy points per contest to opposing tight ends. Both are the worst in the league. Expect the Green Bay offense to bounce back after the bye week.

Giants Darren Waller (vs. Commanders)

Regardless of who starts at quarterback for the New York Giants this weekend, Darren Waller should be a starter in fantasy football lineups. Waller earned seven targets from Tyrod Taylor this past week and 11 from Daniel Jones the week before. A matchup against a beatable Commanders defense offers more opportunity for success for Waller.

TEs to Sit in Week 7

Lions' Sam LaPorta (vs. Ravens)

Coming in as TE2 after six weeks, rookie Sam LaPorta was a waiver wire steal for fantasy football managers early in the season. There are some slight concerns about his decreased production in recent weeks (no more than four catches in each of his last three games) and a matchup against an elite Baltimore Ravens defense will cause even more anxiety.

The Ravens are giving up just 163 passing yards per game — second-fewest in the league — and their 6.2 fantasy points allowed per contest to opposing tight ends is the best in the NFL.

Steelers' Pat Freiermuth (vs. Rams)

After missing Week 5 with a hamstring issue, Pat Freiermuth is good to go for a Week 7 home tilt against the Los Angeles Rams. Fantasy owners will be excited to play Freiermuth against a Rams defense that has allowed the third-most receiving yards to opposing tight ends, but they should temper expectations this week. Freiermuth never got going before his injury, averaging just 3.3 targets per contest.

The Steelers tight end might be a valuable fantasy weapon later in the season but continue to tread carefully with this mediocre offense.

49ers' George Kittle (vs. Vikings)

A week after seemingly breaking out with a three-touchdown performance, George Kittle put up another dud in Week 6, totaling just one catch for one yard. The issue for him is volume.

Kittle had two targets last week against the Cleveland Browns and has only seven targets over his last three games. Even with Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey potentially out, don't expect an uptick in production from George Kittle.