The Atlanta Falcons have generated some frustration from their fanbase due to the continued lack of production for tight end Kyle Pitts. Pitts was drafted fourth overall in 2021 in the hopes of providing a significant lift to the Falcons offense; however, many have been puzzled by his lack of targets thus far in his career.

This has led some to speculate that the Falcons may be interested in trading away Pitts to address positions of more need on the team, but it appears that Atlanta is not on board with the idea.

A source within the Falcons organization responded by saying “LOL no way,” when asked about Pitt's availability, per Jane Slater of NFL Network.

While Atlanta fans will be happy to know that their team's arguably most talented player will be sticking around, that still doesn't address the lack of production they've received from Pitts relative to his lofty draft night expectations.

It's true that being the physical freak of nature that he is, Kyle Pitts often faces double teams from the moment he leaves the line of scrimmage. Atlanta also hasn't exactly had cream-of-the-crop quarterbacks to try to get him the ball. Still, some concerns would be eased if head coach Arthur Smith and his staff made a more concerted effort to get Pitts the ball out in space, where he is virtually unguardable, even by multiple defenders.

Pitts and the Falcons will next take the field from London on October 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. That game is slated to kick off at 9:30 AM ET.