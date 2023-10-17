Week 6 of the NFL season was run by the defenses, so it's time to check out the fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season and see if the tight ends around the league can get back on track. Will Travis Kelce remain king against the Chargers? Can George Kittle smash in another potential blow up spot? We'll answer those questions and more as we look at the top of the tight end rankings moving into Week 7 of the NFL season.

But before we get to the tight end rankings for fantasy, let's take a look at potential TE streaming options and the best FanDuel plays for Week 7.

Week 7 Tight End Streaming Options

Taysom Hill, NO (vs JAX) – Just when you thought Taysom Hill was going to go away in fantasy football, he reappears like some sort of horror movie villain. With Juwan Johnson out of the lineup, Hill stepped up to tie for the lead in receptions with 7 catches last week, and also registered a carry and a completion. You never know when the Saints are going to employ Hill down around the goalline, but his usage as a receiver is promising to create a higher floor and make him less of a touchdown or bust play.

Michael Mayer, LV (@ CHI) – Look who is starting to use their first-round pick! Mayer was mostly an afterthought offensively through the first few weeks, splitting snaps with Austin Hooper and almost never getting targeted. Last week, however, he played a season-high in snaps and quietly led the Raiders with five catches for 75 receiving yards. The snaps and targets are all trending up, and Chicago is a walking busted coverage defensively. Mayer should be rostered and started this week.

Week 7 FanDuel Tight End Plays

Luke Musgrave, GB – FD $5000 – If you aren't comfortable playing Mayer given the shaky quarterback situation for the Raiders, Musgrave is another cheap pivot who should be more effective now that he's fully recovered from his concussion. The Broncos give up the most points in the league to the tight end position, and Musgrave is coming off a six-reception performance last week. Wheels up.

Mark Andrews, BAL – FD $6900 – Andrews just hasn't quite looked “right” this season, as he's been slower after the catch and hasn't been moving as fluidly. Andrews does appear to be trending in the right direction the last few weeks, however, and the Lions give up the seventh-most fantasy points to the tight end position. In a game where the Ravens could be down, Andrews should see a lot of volume and provide value at a slight discount for where he's usually priced. Either pay up or punt at tight end, and Andrews is a nice pivot off Travis Kelce if you don't like the punt options available.

Week 7 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

1. Travis Kelce, KC (vs LAC)

2. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs DET)

3. George Kittle, SF (@ MIN)

4. Sam LaPorta, DET (@ BAL)

5. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (vs SF)

6. Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs MIA)

7. Luke Musgrave, GB (@ DEN)

8. Evan Engram, JAX (@ NO)

9. Darren Waller, NYG (vs WAS)

10. Kyle Pitts, ATL (@ TB)

11. Taysom Hill, NO (vs JAX)

12. Logan Thomas, WAS (@ NYG)

13. Cole Kmet, CHI (vs LV)

14. Gerald Everett, LAC (@ KC)

15. David Njoku, CLE (@ IND)

Week 7 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings Notes

Sometimes it's really easy, like playing the best fantasy tight end in the rankings by a mile in a shootout. Travis Kelce remains the king…The Ravens offense has been a disappointment on the whole, but Mark Andrews should see a lot of targets in this one, as Detroit is pretty susceptible to elite tight ends…Hey diddle diddle, throw the ball to George Kittle Purdy, please? He's been boom or bust, but Kittle should be a major factor with Deebo Samuel possibly being inactive again…

Sam LaPorta had some of his shine taken off with the return of Amon-Ra St. Brown, but he's a clear top-5 tight end most weeks regardless…T.J. Hockenson is going to get a lot of volume, but the 49ers are the fourth stingiest defense to tight ends this season. It's not like you aren't going to start him, though…Dallas Goedert should benefit from the Eagles being in a likely shootout with the high-flying Dolphins offense…

Luke Musgrave is nearly a must-play in DFS, and an obvious starter in season-long leagues with a great matchup and a big target share…Evan Engram hasn't blown up in a big spot yet, but he's been surprisingly steady most weeks…Darren Waller will hopefully get some love from the officials after he the Giants were hosed last week on the last play…Kyle Pitts is still dealing with Jonnu Smith, but it was legitimately shocking to see Pitts get in the endzone last week. More, please…

Taysom Hill is being utilized a lot, and all it takes is a goalline score to put him in the top-10 of the final rankings every week…Logan Thomas didn't perform in an obvious spot, but Sam Howell is going to need to start checking down quicker after taking a whopping 34 sacks through six games…Cole Kmet could be a safety blanket for likely rookie starter Tyson Bagent, but keep your expectations in check…Gerald Everett is splitting too much time to trust in fantasy football over the course of a season, but a shootout with the Chiefs is a good time to give him a shot…The Colts haven't done a good job this year against opposing tight ends (10.3 PPG), putting David Njoku in play despite the shaky QB situation.