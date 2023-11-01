Week 8 was another fantastic show for fantasy football quarterbacks, as 10 QBs eclipsed the 20-point mark — including Tennessee Titans debutante Will Levis.

With Jared Goff, Brock Purdy, Russell Wilson, and Trevor Lawrence on byes in Week 9, four of the top 13 fantasy football quarterbacks will not be playing this weekend. With depth at the position currently being tested, which QBs can you trust in Week 9? Find out in Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks, Week 9.

QBs to Start in Week 9

Cowboys' Dak Prescott (vs. Eagles)

After a poor start to the season, Dak Prescott now has consecutive weeks with at least 24 fantasy points. These performances came against weaker defenses in the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams, but fortunately for him, the Dallas Cowboys Week 9 opponent is the Philadelphia Eagles — who are giving up 20.7 fantasy points per game to opposing QBs (fifth-most in the NFL).

In his only start against Philly last year, Prescott had 347 passing yards and three touchdowns. With the Dallas offense finding some consistency, Dak Prescott is a strong fantasy play in Week 9.

Commanders' Sam Howell (vs. Patriots)

A boom-or-bust candidate, Sam Howell comes in at QB8 after an unpredictable year. Howell is coming off his best performance of the season, posting four TDs and 397 passing yards against the Philadelphia Eagles. Just the week before Howell only had 9.46 fantasy points against the New York Giants. He gets another favorable matchup against the New England Patriots in Week 9, making the Washington QB a suitable streaming option.

Saints' Derek Carr (vs. Bears)

Why fantasy sites continue to rank Derek Carr low is a mystery, but it appears that the New Orleans Saints QB has figured things out in recent weeks — at least in terms of fantasy production. Over the last four weeks, the veteran has increased from 15 to 16, to 17, to 18 fantasy points. With so many mid-level starters on bye this week, Derek Carr is a reliable fantasy option against a weak Chicago Bears defense.

QBs to Sit in Week 9

Titans' Will Levis (vs. Steelers)

Will Levis was a revelation in his first career NFL start. The Tennesse Titans rookie threw for 238 yards and four touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons — giving him 26.62 fantasy points on the week. A Thursday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers though will provide a much tougher test. The Steelers are second in the NFL in takeaways and have one of the better pass rushes in the NFL. Levis has potential moving forward, but he is too risky of a play against Pittsburgh in Week 9.

Texans' C.J. Stroud (vs. Buccaneers)

A hot play earlier in the year, C.J. Stroud has been unable to get anything going in recent weeks. The Houston Texans QB is averaging 13.7 fantasy football points per game over his last three contests as Houston's offense has struggled to reach the 20-point mark. Until the Texans figure things out, keep C.J. Stroud on the bench.

Packers' Jordan Love (vs. Rams)

Any hopes of a bounce-back performance for Jordan Love last week were dashed by his receivers' inability to catch the ball. Green Bay Packers head coach counted at least six drops against the Minnesota Vikings, including a couple of costly ones in the red zone.

Love has still been solid among the team's offensive struggles, but he has three touchdowns and five interceptions over his last three games. As with C.J. Stroud, keep Jordan Love out of fantasy lineups until the Packers offense shows more signs of life.