As we are nearly at the halfway point in the 2023 NFL season, a clear list of fantasy football busts has emerged and been dropped by fantasy owners. Elijah Moore and Samaji Perine should have been cut weeks ago, and Christian Watson and Javonte Williams are on thin ground. With the real duds already in the free agency pool and the promising waiver wire finds securely in rosters, we are now entering the point in the season where fantasy player movement begins to slow down.

With fantasy football Week 9 ahead and the bye weeks in play, follow this list and continue carefully culling your roster. This is our Fantasy Football Week 9 Drop List.

2023 Fantasy Football Week 9 Drop List

Quarterbacks

Kirk Cousins (Minnesota Vikings)

It is a brutal end to the season for Kirk Cousins, who entered Week 8 as QB6 in fantasy football. Unfortunately for him, a torn Achilles means he will be out for the rest of the year.

Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers)

Jordan Love was a popular fantasy addition after he started with a pair of three-TD and 20-fantasy point performances. Yet over the last three games, the Green Bay offense has stagnated and Love has become too turnover-prone. Love is averaging 11.6 fantasy points per contest during this run, with three touchdowns versus five interceptions. He is now QB14 on the season, and with such a low ceiling, it is best to avoid the Packers starter moving forward.

Running Backs

Jaleel McLaughlin (Denver Broncos)

With Javonte Williams' injury issues, this Denver backfield briefly supported three running backs earlier this season. Jaleel McLaughlin had 19.4 fantasy points in Week 4 and 17.9 points in Week 5, making him a popular waiver-wire addition. But there are simply not enough touches to go around for there to be more than one fantasy-relevant running back in the Mile High City. McLaughlin is averaging just six touches per game over the last two weeks. Even in those productive games in Weeks 4 and 5, the undrafted rookie still averaged just 11 touches per contest.

Given Javonte Williams' 27-carry performance against the Kansas City Chiefs, no other Broncos running back deserves fantasy consideration.

Miles Sanders (Carolina Panthers)

The question surrounding Miles Sanders entering this season was whether he could succeed without the elite run blocking of the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line. The answer so far appears to be no. Sanders has not surpassed 72 rushing yards in a game this season and is averaging 23.6 yards per contest since Week 1.

His poor performances led to a benching by the Panthers. With Chuba Hubbard ahead of him in the depth chart, Miles Sanders had two carries for zero yards against the Houston Texans in Week 8. Drop Sanders with immediate effect.

Wide Receivers

Josh Reynolds (Detroit Lions)

Josh Reynolds has been a solid receiver for the Lions this season. He is averaging 18 yards per catch and is on pace to surpass 800 receiving yards. Unfortunately, he is a deep threat who does not consistently find the end zone. This means he is not reliable enough to roster in fantasy. Reynolds has six catches over the last three weeks and just one grab for 13 yards in Week 8. There is not enough volume here for fantasy relevancy.

Tight Ends

Luke Musgrave (Green Bay Packers)

A six-catch performance in Week 3 provided promise that Luke Musgrave could become a consistent receiving option for the Packers. Instead, the rookie has not surpassed 34 receiving yards nor reached double-digit fantasy points since then. This Packers offense is struggling, making Luke Musgrave a player to avoid in fantasy moving forward.