We are entering the halfway point of the 2023 NFL season, and your fantasy football team likely has experienced quite a few bumps and bruises along the way. Injuries amongst the group of fantasy superstars has put a damper on this season so far, but your Week 9 waiver wire pickups list could definitely help right the ship.

As always, the following list includes players that are rostered on fewer than 50 percent of all ESPN rosters, making the chances you can pick them up pretty high. You can never have too much talent on your fantasy football roster, which makes your Week 8 waiver wire pickups that more important.

10. Demario Douglas, New England Patriots – WR

1.2% Rostered

You likely are not actively seeking out any members of the New England Patriots offense, especially with Kendrick Bourne now out for the season with a torn ACL. But if you need a filler for the final spot on your roster, you could do worse than rookie Demario ‘Pop’ Douglas.

This spot could also go to either of the Rams’ running backs, Darrell Henderson or Royce Freeman, or even Saints speedster Rashid Shaheed, but Douglas is likely going to be available for your waiver wire pickups. After leading the team with five receptions and playing a career-best 77 percent of snaps, Douglas likely will be the main beneficiary of Bourne’s injury.

9. Will Levis, Tennessee Titans – QB

1.0% Rostered

If Tennessee wants to actually get a look at their future, Ryan Tannehill should stay on the bench, and rookie Will Levis should get a chance to lead this team. A four-TD day, highlighted by three to DeAndre Hopkins alone, and the second-round Kentucky rookie looks to be well on his way to being a potential mid-season QB option for your roster.

8. Sam Howell, Washington Commanders – QB

30.3% Rostered

Barring a stat change, Sam Howell is the overall QB1 from Week 9, an easy feat when you realize he had 52 passing attempts against the Eagles. Four touchdowns against one interception was one of Howell’s best professional games, and with how much the Commanders have needed to play from behind, the sheer volume Howell has been earning makes him fantasy relevant.

7. Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans – RB

36.1% Rostered

While he does have an ankle injury on a short week, Tyjae Spears’ role in the Tennessee offense does not look to be going anywhere, especially in the passing game. Having received four-plus targets in five of seven games this season, Spears has a role on this team moving forward.

6. Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys – TE

49.6% Rostered

We saw another QB1 performance from Dak Prescott this week, and Jake Ferguson was an early beneficiary of his QB looking like his vintage self. Catching all four targets for 47 yards and a score, Ferguson should be one of the most sought-after tight ends in your waiver wire pickups this week.

5. Emari Demercado, Arizona Cardinals – RB

39.2% Rostered

Three of the past four weeks have seen Emari Demercado earn double-digit touches, including a 20-carry outing against the Ravens in Week 8. With the Browns strong front seven up next and James Conner potentially returning as early as Week 10, the TCU rookie may have found his last bit of fantasy football relevancy, but his role alone merits a waiver claim.

For our discussion on the best fantasy football breakout and sleeper candidates, listen below:

4. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals – QB

31.8% Rostered

The groundwork has been laid for the return of Kyler Murray, as rookie Clayton Tune – or Murray – will earn the starting nod in Arizona for their Week 9 matchup with Cleveland. With the benching of Joshua Dobbs, this offense is in desperate need of Murray to return, and he certainly should inject some life into an offense that has enough playmakers to win a few more games.

3. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints – TE

14.7% Rostered

The Swiss Army knife that keeps on keeping on – we have another Taysom Hill sighting on our waiver wire pickups for Week 9. Listed exclusively as a tight end across most main platforms, Hill rushed for two scores, led the Saints in rushing yards, found Shaheed on a 44-yard pass, and caught a pass for 14 yards.

His game plan utilization is a bit volatile at times, but the past three weeks have seen Hill be sprinkled all across the offense.

2. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals – TE

7.8% Rostered

The final of three Cardinals on this list, rookie tight end Trey McBride broke out in a huge way in his first game this year without Zach Ertz. As Ertz heads to the IR, McBride hauled in all 10 of his targets for 90 yards and a score from Dobbs.

With the QB change to either Tune or Murray, his usage in the offense could change, but if Week 8 is any sort of sign for things to come, McBride could end up being a strong waiver wire pickup at a position of need for lots of teams.

1. Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers – RB

42.9% Rostered

The running back room for the Carolina Panthers entering the 2023 season was supposed to see a heavy dosage of Miles Sanders – but instead, his inefficiencies have led to seeing long-time backup Chuba Hubbard earn more and more work.

Even with Sanders returning from injury this past week, Hubbard received 17 total touches (15 carries), while Sanders only saw 12 offensive snaps and two carries. Expect the work to even out a bit more as Sanders gets healthy, but Hubbard is the clear leader in this backfield for the time being, and volume is always king in fantasy football.