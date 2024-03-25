The Calgary Flames are in the Windy City to take on the Chicago Blackhawks Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NHL odds series with a Flames-Blackhawks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Flames are 33-32-5 this season, and they have won just three of their last seven games. Calgary has split their two games with Chicago this season. In those games, the Flames have scored just four goals. Nazem Kadri has scored two of the four goals for the team. Jonathan Huberdeau leads the team with two assists, as well. The Flames are dealing with some goalie injuries heading into this game.
The Blackhawks are having a very bad season after receiving the first pick in the 2023 draft. Connor Bedard was their pick, and he is having a fantastic season. However, the rest of the team has struggled. Colin Blackwell leads the team with two goals against the Flames. Jarred Tinordi has two assists against the Flames, as well. Blackwell is listed as day-t0-day heading into this game, though.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Flames-Blackhawks Odds
Calgary Flames: -1.5 (+132)
Moneyline: -194
Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (-160)
Moneyline: +160
Over: 5.5 (-134)
Under: 5.5 (+110)
How to Watch Flames vs. Blackhawks
Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT
TV: Sportsnet+, NBC Sports Chicago
Why The Flames Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Flames have been able to play well in the defensive zone against the Blackhawks. They have allowed just four goals in the two games, including one shutout. The Blackhawks have scored the fewest goals per game this season at just 2.20 goals. Calgary should have no problem keeping the Blackhawks off the board in this game.
When the Flames allow less than three goals this season, they are 19-2-2. They are 32-8-2 when they give up less than four goals. I do not see any way in which the Blackhawks score four goals in this game. Calgary will win this game, but they just have to allow less than four. As long as they do that, they will skate out of Chicago with a win.
Why The Blackhawks Will Cover The Spread/Win
Chicago was able to beat the Flames once this season by scoring four goals. However, they have done that just 16 times this season. They are 14-1-1 when they score at least four goals, but I do not think Chicago will hit that mark in this one. However, they have allowed less than four goals in each game against the Flames. When Chicago gives up less than four this season, they are 18-15-3. They may not win, but they would definitely cover the spread as long as they allow less than four goals.
Connor Bedard did not play in either game against the Flames. Without Bedard this season, the Blackhawks are 3-10-1. They really struggle to get anything going without their superstar. He is active in this game, and he will give the Hawks the boost they need. If he can play a good game and set up his teammates, along with maybe scoring once, the Blackhawks will be able to cover the spread.
Final Flames-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
The Flames are a much better team than the Blackhawks this season. However, both games have finished within a goal. I like the Blackhawks to cover the spread and keep this game within a goal.
Final Flames-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick: Blackhawks +1.5 (-160)