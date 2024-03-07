The NHL has banned Marin Pospisil from playing in all of the next Calgary Flames games for his controversial hit on Seattle Kraken blueliner Vince Dunn in last Monday's 4-2 Flames home loss, as reported by Chris Johnston of The Athletic.
“The #flames Martin Pospisil has been suspended three games by @NHLPlayerSafety for boarding Vince Dunn.”
Dunn was trying to control the puck when Pospisil came from nowhere and hit Dunn, who then crashed into the boards. The Flames rookie was handed a major plus a game misconduct for his action.
After the game, Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol did not hold back when he voiced out his reaction to Pospisil's violation.
“Garbage,” Hakstol said about the hit (h/t ESPN).
“But not really a whole lot different than the first hit six or seven seconds into the game. You run around like that you probably need to answer when somebody comes to you man to man and that didn’t happen either.”
With the suspension finally out, the Flames will have to find a way to recover from their loss to Kraken without Pospisil on the ice this Thursday when Calgary kicks off a three-game road trip against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Flames will next take on the Florida Panthers on Saturday before playing the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. Pospisil will be eligible to return to action next Tuesday at home versus the Colorado Avalanche.
The 24-year-old Pospisil has six goals to go along with nine assists in 45 games played so far with the Flames in the 2023-24 NHL regular season.