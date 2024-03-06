The Calgary Flames hit the road as they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flames-Lightning prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Flames come into the game at 30-26-5 on the year, sitting sixth in the Pacific Divison. They have won five of their last six though, and last time out the Flames faced the Seattle Kraken. The Kraken took the lead on a Yanni Gourde goal in the first, but the Flames would tie it up on an Andrei Kuzmenko goal in the second period. Still, Oliver Bjorkstrand would make it 2-1 before the end of the period. The Kraken then would make it 3-1 in the third, before Kuzmenko scored his second of the game. Still, the Kraken would add another goal and win the game 4-2.
Meanwhile, the Lightning come into the game sitting at 33-24-6 on the year. They are now in a tie for fourth in the Atlantic Division, tied with the Red Wings. They have won three of their last five games. Last time out, they faced the Montreal Canadiens. The Canadiens scored twice in the first period to take the 2-0 lead. In the second, Brayden Point and Anthony Cirelli both scored to tie the game. In the third, Josh Anderson scored to give the Canadiens the lead again, but Tyler Motte scored short-handed to tie the game. This would lead to a shootout, where the Lightning would get the win.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Flames-Lightning Odds
Calgary Flames: +1.5 (-182)
Moneyline: +132
Tampa Bay Lightning: -1.5 (+150)
Moneyline: -160
Over: 6.5 (+106)
Under: 6.5 (-130)
How to Watch Flames vs. Lightning
Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT
TV: NHLPP/ESPN+
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Flames Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Flames are 16th in the NHL in goals per game this year, scoring 3.13 goals per game this year. Nazem Kadri leads the team in assists and points this year. Kadri comes into the game with 22 goals and 32 assists, good for 54 total points. He has five goals and seven assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Blake Coleman leads the team in goals this year. He has 25 goals and 22 assists this year, good for 47 total points. Coleman has not had a lot of power-play success, with just two power-play goals this year. He does have four goals and two assists this year shorthanded.
Meanwhile, Yegor Sharangovich is third on the team in points. He has 23 goals and 18 assists good for 41 total points. He also has three goals and five assists on the power play. Further, he has scored three times with three assists shorthanded. The Flames do get some help on offense from the blue line. Noah Hanifin comes in with 11 goals and 24 assists this year, while MacKenzie Weegar comes in with 15 goals and 19 assists this year.
The Flames are 29th in the NHL on the power play with a 14.7 percent conversion rate. Still, the Flames are fourth in the NHL on the penalty kill, with an 83.3 percent success rate.
Jacob Markstrom is expected to make the start in this game. He is 21-16-2 on the year with a 2.61 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. He was solid in February, having a 6-2 record with a .921 save percentage and a 2.41 goals-against average. In his two games in March, he has not been as solid. He has a .883 save percentage and a 3.56 goals-against average, going 1-1.
Why The Lightning Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Lightning sit seventh in the NHL in scoring this year with 3.35 goals per game. Nikita Kucherov leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year. He comes into the game with 38 goals on the season and 67 assists, good for 105 total points. Kucherov is tied for the NHL lead in points while sitting fifth in goals in the NHL. He has been great on the power play this year, with 12 goals and 30 assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Brayden Point sits second on the team in goals and points this year. He has 32 goals and 33 assists this year, good for his 65 points. Ten of the goals and 12 assists come on the power play.
Joining him as a top scorer is Steven Stamkos. Stamkos comes in with 24 goals this year and 28 assists good for 50 points. He also has been solid on the power play, with 12 goals and 16 assists this year. Meanwhile, Lightning also gets a lot of help from the blue line on offense. Victor Hedman comes into the game with ten goals and 50 assists this year, good for 60 points. This gives the Lightning five players with 50 or more points and four players with 60 or more points.
The Lightning have been great this year on the power play. This year, they have a 28.7 percent success rate on the power play, with 55 total power-play goals. That is the first in the NHL this year. Further, the Lightning have been average when man-down this year. They are 13th in the NHL on the penalty kill with an 80.1 percent success rate this year.
The Lighting is expected to send Andrei Vasilevskiy to defend the net in this one. He is 21-15-1 on the year with a 2.98 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage. He has not been great as of late. Vasilevskiy has allowed three or more goals in six of his last seven games.
Final Flames-Lightning Prediction & Pick
The Lightning have not been playing well as of late. They are not playing solid defense, and not getting solid goaltending. Still, the Flames are not playing great either. The best play in this game is on the total. Both defensive units struggle, and both teams can score well. Take the over in this one.
Final Flames-Lightning Prediction & Pick: Over 6.5 (+106)