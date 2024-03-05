Calgary Flames center Martin Pospisil is likely facing a hearing from the NHL after a hard hit he inflicted on another player. Pospisil collided with the Seattle Kraken's Vince Dunn during a recent game.
This just can't happen. Not even a shred of an excuse for it pic.twitter.com/Q4xyYVU1zY
— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) March 5, 2024
Kraken coach Dave Hakstol described the hit after the game as garbage, per Daily Faceoff. It's the latest hard hit this season that is likely to lead to an extended suspension for a player. The NHL is taking a hard stand on player safety precautions.
The hit occurred in the third period of a game between the Flames and Kraken. Pospisil hit Dunn from behind a few feet from the end boards, per Sports Net Canada. Dunn skated to the bench in pain after the contact. Pospisil was assessed a game misconduct for the play, and he was ejected from the game. The Kraken won the contest, 4-2.
The young Flame has 15 total points this season for Calgary, including 9 assists. This is his first season in the NHL, and he had arguably the worst game of his career against the Kraken. The center served 17 total penalty minutes in the game. The Flames are now 30-26-5 following the loss to Seattle. Calgary is now fifth in the Western Conference standings with 65 total points.
It's not the first time Pospisil has seen trouble. The center was ejected from a game earlier this season against the Boston Bruins. He was not given a hearing at that time. An NHL hearing usually brings a suspension of at least five games for a player, with the possibility of additional fines. Time will tell what additional discipline the Flames' rookie will face.
The Flames next play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 7:00 Eastern.