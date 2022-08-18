Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames in NHL free agency

The Calgary Flames made some major changes to the roster this offseason, as both Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk left the team. The loss of the two superstars is a big blow, but Calgary has done well to replace them, acquiring the likes of MacKenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau to fill the void. On Thursday, the Flames made another huge offseason acquisition, poaching the biggest remaining free-agent domino on the market in veteran forward Nazem Kadri. According to Elliotte Friedman, Kadri is set to join the Flames after the two sides agreed to a deal in free agency.

Hearing Nazem Kadri will be a Calgary Flame — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) August 18, 2022

The exact details of Kadri’s contract have yet to be revealed, but the former Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup winner is a huge addition to the new-look Flames. Darren Dreger reports that it is expected to be a seven-year deal for Kadri with the Flames.

Kadri deal to the Flames is being finalized. 7 year deal is believed to be the term. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) August 18, 2022

Kadri figures to slot in on Calgary’s second line at center behind Elias Lindholm, who will likely share a first-line with Huberdeau and Tyler Toffoli.

It’s possible that Kadri will play most of his minutes on the Flames’ second line with Andrew Mangiapane and Blake Coleman, while Mikael Backlund would likely move out of the top six forwards group.

Last season with the Aves, Kadri won his first-ever Stanley Cup. During the regular season, Kadri scored 28 goals and added 59 assists, tallying a total of 87 points in 71 games. He got injured during the Western Conference Finals against the Oilers but managed to return for part of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Lightning despite undergoing surgery on his thumb. Now, he’s set to bring that toughness and winning mentality to the Flames.

A 13-year veteran, Kadri has scored 219 goals in his career and has 512 points across 739 career games. The 31-year-old spent his first 10 NHL seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs before joining the Avs in 2019. The Flames got a top talent on the open market and fans should be fired up over the deal.