Florida visits Alabama as we continue our NCAA basketball odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The No. 24 Florida Gators (18-7, 8-4) take on the No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide (18-7, 10-2) Wednesday night. This game will continue our college basketball odds series as we hand out a Florida-Alabama prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Florida has won four of their last five games, including their last three. However, their 8-4 record in the SEC has them in fifth place. On the season, Walter Clayton Jr leads the team with 16.4 points per game. Zyon Pullin is second on the team in scoring, but he is first in assists. Rebounding-wise, Tyrese Samuel grabs 7.9 per game to lead the team. Florida has scored 84.8 points per game this season.

Alabama has also won four of their last five games, and they sit in first place in the SEC. They are just one game up on the second-place team, so the next few games are very important. Mark Sears has been one of the best players in the nation as he averages 20.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. Three other players on the Crimson Tide are scoring in the double-figures, as well. As a team, Alabama scores over 90.0 points per game on the year.

This will be the first matchup between the two teams this season.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Florida vs. Alabama Odds

Florida: +7.5 -106)

Moneyline: +260

Alabama: -7.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -330

Over: 175.5 (-110)

Under: 175.5 (-110)

How to Watch Florida vs. Alabama

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Florida Will Cover The Spread/Win

Alabama does a good job scoring, but Florida is more than capable of keeping up. The Gators are third in the SEC in points per game, and they take the second-most free throws per game. Florida needs to be at their best if they want to have a chance at upsetting Alabama on the road in this game. It will be done on the offensive side of the court.

Alabama is one of the hardest teams to contain in the country, but they do not play good defense. They sacrifice their defense for offense, and it works for them. However, this gives Florida a great chance to put up some points. Alabama allows the fourth-most points per game in the SEC, and they allow teams to take the most free throws per game. As mentioned, Florida gets to the line quite a bit, and they can score, so Alabama is going to have some trouble defensively. If Florida can just take advantage of this, they will cover the spread.

Why Alabama Will Cover The Spread/Win

Alabama, as mentioned, can score the basketball. In fact, they average the second-most points per game in the entire NCAA this season. With that, they do a lot of damage from the three-point line. The Crimson Tide make the second-most shots from beyond the arc in the country. Their three-point percentage is 12th-best in the nation. Every team Alabama plays has a tough time guarding them.

As mentioned, Alabama has won four of their last five games. They have also won six of their last seven games. In those six wins, Alabama has scored 100+ points three times. In a different game, Alabama was scored 99. They have been scoring as good as any team lately, and that should easily continue in this game.

Final Florida-Alabama Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a high-scoring close game. Both teams are capable of putting up points, and I am expecting them to in this game. With that said, a shootout favors Alabama. I will be taking the home team to win this game.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Florida-Alabama Prediction & Pick: Alabama ML (-330), Over 175.5 (-110)