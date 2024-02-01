Rest in peace to a legend.

The Florida State Seminoles lost a legend on Thursday as former baseball head coach Mike Martin passed away at the age of 79, per the official release from the program.

‘Mike Martin, Florida State baseball's head coach for 40 seasons and the winningest coach in college baseball history, died Thursday, February 1, 2024, after a three-year battle with Lewy body dementia. He was 79 years old. Martin is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carol; children Mike Jr, Melanie and Mary Beth; and grandchildren Hannah Elizabeth, Tyler, Thomas Joseph and Lexi. ‘

Martin's resume is among the best in the history of the sport, and he is the all-time winningest coach with a record of 2,029-736-4. Martin was the Florida State baseball head coach from 1980 until 2019, and during that time he had 17 College World Series trips and eight ACC titles.

Reactions come pouring in for Mike Martin

After the news came, fans and other programs were quick to react to the passing of an absolute legend. A lot came out, including posts from other college baseball programs, including Auburn.

One of the best to ever do it in our sport. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mike Martin, his family and the Florida State community. Rest in Peace, 11. 🫡 https://t.co/I2R4rQbENo — Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) February 1, 2024

Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Coach Mike Martin. Rest in peace, coach. https://t.co/gZ8hb2ctYr pic.twitter.com/hMDVo4SEo5 — Tulane Baseball (@GreenWaveBSB) February 1, 2024

Mike Martin's "worst" season was 42-23. Which is crazy. https://t.co/qbHKn0FYG1 — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) January 16, 2024

Rest in Peace 11. So blessed to have played this round of golf with him last year. So many stories and sharp as a tack. Mike Martin, you’re a legend. pic.twitter.com/vWfqA9L5B8 — Addison McIntosh (@Mc_Addison) February 1, 2024

During his time at Florida State, he produced 20 first-round draft picks and 60 Major League-level players, so his impact has been felt all throughout the sport.

Mike Martin spent four years from 1975 to 1979 as an assistant with Florida State before spending the next four decades as the head coach, so the impact he has left on this program is one of a kind.

There will be a public celebration of life at Mike Martin Field at Dick Howser Stadium, although the date has yet to be determined.