The Florida State Seminoles lost a legend on Thursday as former baseball head coach Mike Martin passed away at the age of 79, per the official release from the program.

‘Mike Martin, Florida State baseball's head coach for 40 seasons and the winningest coach in college baseball history, died Thursday, February 1, 2024, after a three-year battle with Lewy body dementia. He was 79 years old.  Martin is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carol; children Mike Jr, Melanie and Mary Beth; and grandchildren Hannah Elizabeth, Tyler, Thomas Joseph and Lexi. ‘

Martin's resume is among the best in the history of the sport, and he is the all-time winningest coach with a record of 2,029-736-4. Martin was the Florida State baseball head coach from 1980 until 2019, and during that time he had 17 College World Series trips and eight ACC titles.

Reactions come pouring in for Mike Martin 

After the news came, fans and other programs were quick to react to the passing of an absolute legend. A lot came out, including posts from other college baseball programs, including Auburn.

During his time at Florida State, he produced 20 first-round draft picks and 60 Major League-level players, so his impact has been felt all throughout the sport.

Mike Martin spent four years from 1975 to 1979 as an assistant with Florida State before spending the next four decades as the head coach, so the impact he has left on this program is one of a kind.

There will be a public celebration of life at Mike Martin Field at Dick Howser Stadium, although the date has yet to be determined.