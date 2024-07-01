The New York Islanders announced that they have signed veteran forward Anthony Duclair to a four-year, contract.

It was reported that Anthony Duclair's contract with the Islanders is worth $3.5 million per year, according to JFreshHockey. It is an intriguing addition, and he could slot into the lineup well. He would presumably play on the left side on a line with Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal, which should be formidable for the Islanders.

Duclair brings some speed to the Islanders' top six, which was viewed as a need as well. He played last season with the San Jose Sharks and Tampa Bay Lightning, scoring 24 goals and recording 42 points overall. It will be interesting to see how he performs in presumably a full season with the Islanders. It is tough to ask for a lot of production with the Sharks, seemingly knowing that he would be traded at the ensuing deadline. Then, he was a supplemental piece for the Lightning as they tried to make a run with an established core in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Islanders have made the playoffs the last few years, but have not been viewed as a contender to go deep into the playoffs. They are hoping to take a step and compete with teams like the Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference. It remains to be seen whether this move for Duclair will help them take a leap and become a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference, but the move should undoubtedly help make the lineup better.

Anthony Duclair looking for stability with Islanders

Hopefully for Duclair, this deal brings some kind of stability for him. He has spent time with eight NHL teams in his career. The first team he was with was the New York Rangers, the team he debuted for in 2014-15, and he was traded at the ensuing deadline to the Arizona Coyotes in a trade that sent Keith Yandle to the Rangers. He then spent time with the Chicago Blackhawks after his time with the Coyotes.

Duclair then moved to the Columbus Blue Jackets for a short stint before going to the Ottawa Senators. He was part of the Florida Panthers for three seasons before being sent to the Sharks. Of course, the Sharks then sent him to the Lightning.

The best season of Duclair's career came in 2021-22 with the Panthers, when they won the President's Trophy. He scored 31 goals with 27 assists for 58 points, according to Hockey Reference. It will be interesting to see the chemistry he builds with the Islanders, presumably on a line with Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal. He could be a good playmaker on that line, but the other two might have to take the bulk of defensive responsibilities.