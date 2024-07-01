After being with the Philadelphia 76ers since the middle of the 2018-19 season, veteran forward Tobias Harris and the Detroit Pistons have agreed to a 2-year, $52 million contract.

76ers fans are reacting as one would expect.

A – “his agent performing miracles in real time”

Aidan LaPorta – “THEY GOT SCAMMED”

M.Ible Enterprises – “His agent a real magician. Deserves the Medal of Honor for real.”

MJdaGOAT23 – “Who is his agent imma need him to get me to the nba ”

Alex Monaco – “TH will go down as 1 of the highest paid underachieving multi millionaires in the history of the NBA. Check this tweet in 2050 and it’ll still hold up”

Yasuke – “Tobias fleeced The Pistons hard,his agent deserves a pay rise.”

ginobilisaurus – “Is this one of those deals where they say: “ we’ll give him a contract and then we’ll trade him for picks””

That one Boston fan – “Smart. Realizes 76ers can’t get past Celtics. Get that bag yo”

76ers adding Paul George to Joel Embiid/Tyrese Maxey pairing

The Philadelphia 76ers and All-Star forward Paul George have agreed to a four-year, $212 million contract in free agency. After months of rumors about whether they will or won’t land George, the Sixers outlasted all the other suitors and snagged their next superstar – who replaces Tobias Harris.

George's decision to leave the Los Angeles Clippers was massive. After five seasons with his hometown team, the 34-year-old has decided to spend the remainder of his days as a star-level player with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and the 76ers. George will likely be the best player to change teams in the 2024 offseason and is the best free agent that Philly has signed in the modern era.

Rumors had simmered about whether the 76ers genuinely wanted to add George. Speculation over their level of interest made it difficult to gauge whether George simply tried to use Philly as leverage to get the Clippers to offer a bigger contract. After weighing all his options, George decided to leave Los Angeles and pass on other suitors like the Orlando Magic to sign with Philadelphia.

The Sixers have been eager to fill the void left by James Harden with another star and have found their man in one of Harden's now-former teammates. With George, they add a very accomplished veteran who plays a clear position of need.

In 74 games last season, George averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from deep and a career-best 90.7 percent from the free-throw line. Even as he reaches the twilight of his stardom, he has enough left in the tank to be a major upgrade on the wing for the 76ers.

With George set to join Maxey and Embiid in Philadelphia, the 76ers will undoubtedly be one of the favorites to make the 2025 NBA Finals.