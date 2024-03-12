It is round two of the ACC Tournament as Florida State faced Virginia Tech. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Florida State-Virginia Tech prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Florida State enters the game at 16-15 on the year, and 10-10 in conference play. That earned them the nine seed in the conference tournament. They struggled some down the stretch, winning just three of their last nine games, with all three wins coming at home. they defeated Boston College, North Carolina State, and Miami in the last game of the season.
Meanwhile, Virginia Tech was 18-13 his ear, and also 10-10 in conference play. That got them the eighth seed in the conference tournament. They are on a three-game winning streak entering the game. They have defeated Wake Forest, Louisville, and Notre Dame on their way to this game. This is also the third time the two teams will face. The first game was at Florida State, as Florida State held on to a 77-74 victory. The second game was in Blacksburg, where Virginia Tech would win 83-75.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Florida State-Virginia Tech Odds
Florida State: +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +134
Virginia Tech: -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -162
Over: 152.5 (-110)
Under: 152.5 (-110)
How to Watch Florida State vs. Virginia Tech
Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Florida State Will Cover The Spread/Win
Florida State is ranked 82nd in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are 101st in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 72nd in adjusted defensive efficiency. Florida State is 77th in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 198th in the nation in effective field goal percentage this year. Jamir Watkins leads the team in scoring. He comes into the game with 15.1 points per game this year. Meanwhile, Darin Green Jr. comes in with 11.8 points per game this year. Primo Spears rounds out the top scoring options with 10.3 points per game this year while shooting just 37.5 percent.
Florida State is 248th in the nation in rebounds per game this year, while sitting 325th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage. Watkins leads the way here too. He comes in with 5.9 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, Baba Miller comes in with five rebounds per game. Cam Corhen rounds out the top rebounders as he has four rebounds per game.
Florida State is 272nd in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 258th in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. Jamir Watkins comes in with 1.8 steals per game, while also having .8 blocks per game this year. Meanwhile, Darin Green Jr has 1.5 rebounds per game. Further, two other players have a steal per game. Also, Bab Miller comes in with 1.1 blocks per game while having .9 steals per game this year.
Why Virginia Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win
Virginia Tech is ranked 53rd in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 32nd in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 98th in adjusted defensive effect this year. Virginia Tech is 114th in the nation in points per game this year. They are 43rd in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Sean Pedulla comes into the game with 16.1 points per game this year. He is also moving the ball well with 4.3 assists per game this year, the most on the team. Hunter Cattoor has 13.7 points per game this year. Rounding out the top scorers is Lynn Kidd. Kidd comes in with 13.1 points per game while he is shooting well. Kidd is shooting 66.1 percent from the field this year.
Virginia Tech is 306th in the nation in rebounds per game. They are 105th in the nation in defensive rebound percentage. Lynn Kiss leads the way here as well. He has 6.6 rebounds per game this year, with 1.5 offensive rebounds per game this year. Sean Pedulla also comes in with 4.3 rebounds per game, while Robbie Beran comes in with four rebounds per game.
Virginia Tech is 118th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 229th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Pedulla has been solid here as well, with 1.1 steals per game this year. Further, Hunter Cattor has a steal per game this year as well.
Final Florida State-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick
While Florida State did get a win over Virginia Tech this year, Virginia Tech has been the better team as of late. Florida State has covered just four times in their last 12 games. All of those games resulted in wins. When they have not covered, they have lost. Virginia Tech has covered four of their last eight games overall. The big difference in this one will be the defensive units. Virginia Tech does not have a strong defense, but the Florida State one is awful. That will allow Virginia Tech to build the lead and stay on it.
Final Florida State-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick: Virginia Tech -3.5 (-110)