An ACC clash between two squads who are hanging by a thread for relevancy will take the court as the Boston College Eagles take on the Florida State Seminoles. Join us for our college basketball odds series, where our Boston College-Florida State prediction and pick will be made.

Looking to exact their revenge against Florida State from their narrow loss against the Seminoles back on Feb. 6th, the Golden Eagles have at least snagged back-to-back victories over the Louisville Cardinals and the Miami Hurricanes as of late. Overall, BC is 15-10 (6-8) up to this point, and they will absolutely need to string together some victories if they want any shot of grabbing the attention of the March Madness committee as we approach the end of the regular season.

Meanwhile, the Florida State Seminoles currently appear to be checked out on the season as they have gone down in defeat in three straight contests. Believe it or not, but FSU's last victory on the hardwood came against this same BC squad a couple of weeks prior to this showdown. Hoping to instill some belief into his team with only a handful of games remaining before the conference tournament, can they show any ounce of fight in defending their home court?

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Boston College-Florida State Odds

Boston College: +4.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +155

Florida State: -4.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -192

Over: 151.5 (-110)

Under: 151.5 (-110)

How to Watch Boston College vs. Florida State

Time: 7:00 ET/4:00 PT

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Boston College Will Cover The Spread/Win

Without a doubt, it was as heartbreaking as it gets for these Golden Eagles when some costly turnovers and poor shooting ultimately haunted Boston College in their defeat at the hands of Florida State. Nevertheless, instead of feeling sorry for themselves, they have held their head high and are possibly playing some of their best basketball of the season at the moment.

In order to get a sweet vengeance against these same Seminoles, keep your eyes peeled for the Golden Eagles to storm out of the gates in impressive fashion. Indeed, a slow start to this ballgame won't do Boston College any favors, as it was this exact reason why BC could not be victorious in their first matchup with FSU.

With a lackadaisical beginning only expected to hurt their chances, there is no doubt that the Golden Eagles need to come out scorching hot to eliminate the crowd and settle themselves into the game from the opening jump. Last time out, Boston College was put into the difficult position of playing chip-away at the score. Simply put, maintaining a lead for the majority of this contest will do wonders for BC's chances to cover the spread and be triumphant.

All along, it has been the Golden Eagles that have relied heavily on the seven-foot senior from the Netherlands in Quinten Post. Not only is the big man leading the team in scoring with 16.4 points per game, but he also is an absolute monster in the rebounding department. Outside of Post's dependability each game out, Boston College will need to find other scoring options offensively to keep the Florida State defense on their toes.

Why Florida State Will Cover The Spread/Win

On the other side of things, the Seminoles may be in a downward spiral, but their one saving grace could be on the defensive end of the floor. In general, FSU doesn't pose a whole lot of scoring threats with the ball in their possession, but their overall length and size defensively can oftentimes give opposing teams fits.

Unfortunately, the Seminoles are even struggling to be productive in what has been their biggest strength of the season. Whether it's been a lack of effort to get stops or miscommunication as a whole, Florida State cannot continue to have the opposition to dictate the pace of the game offensively if the Seminoles want to snap out of their funk. Sooner or later, Florida State should be expected to figure things out, and it will only be a matter of time before FSU starts to enforce their will on that end of the floor.

Last but not least, it will be vital for FSU to find creative ways to get good looks with their shot. Like previously mentioned, the Seminoles aren't known to be an offensive juggernaut. Even if shots aren't falling, it will be an absolute must for the Seminoles to put in work on the glass. Because of their length, Florida State has become no strangers in receiving second and third chances with some critical offensive rebounding. In the long run, tiring out the Golden Eagles in this facet of the game could be the Seminoles' saving grace.

Final Boston College-Florida State Prediction & Pick

Simply put, Boston College has found some rhythm offensively since their loss against Florida State while it's been the Seminoles that have struggled to find consistency over their past couple of games. All in all, this will serve to be the biggest difference-maker in this second meeting. Expect the Golden Eagles to hit some big-time shots in crunch time to put themselves over the top to a hard-earned victory.

Final Boston College-Florida State Prediction & Pick: Boston College +4.5 (-114)