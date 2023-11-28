The Philadelphia Flyers will be without Noah Cates until at least 2024 after the forward went down with a lower-body injury on Saturday.

The Philadelphia Flyers continue to battle for a top-three spot in the Metropolitan Division, but they'll have to do it without Noah Cates for at least the next month-and-a-half.

“Injury update: Flyers forward Noah Cates will be out 6-8 weeks with a lower body injury,” the team announced on Tuesday.

Cates was injured in Philly's 1-0 shootout win over the New York Islanders on Saturday. He played 14:12 of ice time in the contest, and where he was actually injured is unclear.

Flyers coach John Tortorella told reporters on Tuesday that Cates was “banged up” and would be out a while. The 21-year-old has accounted for a goal and four points over 21 games in a bottom-six role in 2023-24.

A former fifth-round pick by Philadelphia in the 2017 NHL Draft, Cates remains one of the stronger two-way players on the team despite a slow offensive start. The Stillwater, MN native was impressive on a very bad Flyers team in 2022-23; he recorded 13 goals and 38 points over a full 82-game slate, earning votes for both the Calder Trophy as the league's best rookie, and the Selke Trophy as the NHL's best defensive forward.

He led the team with a plus-three rating last season. Cates was expected to take another step forward this year, so it's certainly disappointing that he will be sidelined until at least early 2024. Over 119 career NHL games, the youngster has scored 19 goals and 51 points.

Flyers look to begin streak against Hurricanes

The Flyers will play their first game of the season without Cates on Tuesday when the Carolina Hurricanes come to town. The two teams have split the season series so far.

The Canes won the first meeting by a 3-2 score at the end of October, and the Flyers got revenge 17 days later in a 3-1 victory of their own. Overall, it's been an extremely encouraging start to the season for this Philadelphia team, who not many expected to have this kind of early season success.

Philly is 11-9-1, and the work continues to return to the postseason for the first time in a non-COVID affected season since 2017-18. With wins in six of their last eight tries dating back to Nov. 10, there's belief in the organization that this team can earn a playoff berth next April.

Carter Hart will be between the pipes at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday night.