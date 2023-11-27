The Philadelphia Flyers could target some intriguing young players ahead of the March 8 NHL trade deadline this season.

The Philadelphia Flyers have played better than expected so far this year. In fact, if the season ended today, Philadelphia would be in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They have won six of their last eight games, and are seemingly loving life right about now. It's an encouraging start to the year for Daniel Briere's team.

The Flyers are still in the midst of a rebuild, at least for now. Continuing their run of play could lead Briere and other decision-makers to try and compete this year. That said, the team should exercise caution in mortgaging the future due to immediate short-term success.

Philadelphia could certainly fall back to Earth as the season goes on. Given the teams in the Metropolitan Division, they compete with, a falloff feels more likely than a push for the playoffs. How much of a fall of obviously remains to be seen.

When discussing trade targets, it's hard to gauge who Philadelphia could go after. That sentiment rings true for any team, especially this early in the season. That said, I am going to give it a shot. Here are three players who make sense for the Flyers to target once trade season in the NHL officially kicks off.

Kraken's Shane Wright is an eye-raising target

The Seattle Kraken giving up on Shane Wright less than two years removed from drafting him is hard to imagine. Wright entered the 2022 NHL Draft as a consensus top-two pick. However, he fell to Seattle at fourth overall. And so far, things haven't worked out in the league.

Wright is performing well in the AHL this season. Through 12 games in Coachella Valley, he has seven goals and 10 points. In the NHL, though, things haven't gone to plan. He has just one goal and two points in 11 career games with Seattle.

The Kraken want to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season. They did it last season and came within a win of the Western Conference Finals. That said, they've struggled a bit out of the gate this year. Seattle clearly has holes in their lineup, and Philadelphia could help fill them.

The Flyers have decisions to make regarding Carter Hart and Owen Tippett. Briere may elect to keep Tippett, but Hart is another matter. The Kraken's biggest need right now is goaltending, making these two compatible trade partners if Hart becomes available.

Again, it is hard to fathom Seattle moving Wright in any trade for a goalie. However, from the Flyers' perspective, why not target Wright? Perhaps a change in scenery helps the former Kingston Frontenacs star find his footing. And it'd give Philadelphia a potential top-six center to build around.

Oilers' Philip Broberg is an option

The Edmonton Oilers are likely the most desperate team in the league when it comes to looking for goaltending. Edmonton entered the 2023-24 NHL season among the favorites for the Stanley Cup. However, they have played abhorrently to begin the year. And their goaltending is the biggest glaring hole with this squad.

In 2019, the Oilers drafted Philip Broberg in the first round. At the time, the hope was that the Swedish blueliner would develop into a top defenseman and lead the team into the future. Now, he and the team are at an important crossroads.

There is a lot of value to be found in Broberg. He is exempt from waivers, meaning an acquiring team can send him to the AHL with no worries. Furthermore, while he is a restricted free agent next summer, he figures to be an inexpensive signing.

The Oilers need someone in net to help turn the tide of their season. Meanwhile, the Flyers could use a defenseman with a lot of potential that could benefit from a change in scenery. Philadelphia should make Philip Broberg one of their top targets in the event they trade Carter Hart.

Devils' Dawson Mercer would be a huge pickup

Like the other two teams mentioned, the New Jersey Devils could use goaltending. Both Vitek Vanecek and Akira Schmid have underperformed to start the year. Much like the Oilers, New Jersey entered the season as a potential Stanley Cup contender. As a result, they may be motivated to make a move sooner rather than later.

An intra-division trade is hard to imagine, but not impossible. If the Flyers want to take a big swing at picking up a future piece, they should look no further than 22-year-old Dawson Mercer.

Mercer is entering his third full season in the NHL. The former first-round pick is coming off a career year that saw him score 27 goals and 56 points. However, he has struggled so far in 2023-24, scoring just four goals and six points in 19 games.

Struggles aside, it's improbable the Devils trade Mercer. He has shown the ability to score at a reasonable pace. And he is only 22, so it's natural for him to have growing pains. From the Flyers' perspective, though, this is the type of player that could change vastly improve their future outlook.

It certainly won't be easy to pry Dawson Mercer out of New Jersey. However, Philadelphia would hypothetically be trading a valuable asset in Carter Hart. It makes all the sense in the world for Daniel Briere to aim high in negotiations, especially when speaking with a division rival.