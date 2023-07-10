The Philadelphia Flyers announced that they have signed defenseman Cam York to a two-year, $3.2 million contract on Monday.

Cam York is a 22-year-old defenseman who was selected in the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft. He was a restricted free agent this summer. This is a bridge type of deal for the young defenseman. He played in 54 games in his rookie season with the Flyers in 2022-2023. He put up 20 points in those games, according to NHL.com.

The Flyers have been rebuilding for a couple of years. They are hoping that Cam York can be a good young piece for the future. It would be great if John Tortarella can help turn the defenseman into a foundational piece, because the metropolitan division is the strongest in hockey as things stand. The Carolina Hurricanes, New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers are all viewed as contenders going into next season. The Pittsburgh Penguins should be competitive again as well, even though their core is aging.

John Tortarella is known as a tough coach, but he is also known as a coach that is good at establishing a culture. It will be interesting to see if he is successful over the next few years.

It will be tough sledding climbing up the standings in the metropolitan division over the next couple of years, but the Flyers have some young talent coming in that should help them do that. Hopefully York is a key part of that over the next couple of years for Philadelphia.