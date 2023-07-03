The Philadelphia Flyers have added some needed experience to the team by signing veteran defenseman Marc Staal, according to Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff, The deal is said to be for a year and worth $1.1 million.

The 36-year-old Marc Staal was part of the Florida Panthers squad that made a stunning Cinderella run in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs and went all the way to the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals. The Panthers lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL Finals, but if anything, that deep run in the playoffs helped boost the stock of Marc Staal in the NHL free agency. His newest deal is a significant raise from the one he signed a year ago with the Panthers which was for just $750,000.

Marc Staal played in all 82 games in the regular season for the Panthers last season and collected three goals and 12 assists. He also ended up with a plus/minus of plus-10 — the highest he's had since a plus-11 during the 2017-18 NHL season when he was still with the New York Rangers.

Speaking of which, Staal's arrival in the City of Brotherly Love reunites him with his former coach in New York, John Tortorella.

Now with the rebuilding Flyers, the pressure to deliver on the ice shouldn't be as intense as he used to have during his time with the Rangers and the Panthers, but he is still expected to play an important role on the team as a respected voice in the locker room.

Staal was selected by the Rangers in the first round (12th overall) in the 2005 NHL Draft.