The Philadelphia Flyers kicked off their rebuild by trading Ivan Provorov to the Columbus Blue Jackets earlier this offseason. They continued shuffling the roster by trading veteran forward Kevin Hayes to the St. Louis Blues. However, if you thought veterans didn't have a home on the Flyers, think again.

The Flyers signed veteran forward Garnet Hathaway to a two-year contract. Hathaway carries a cap hit of $2.375 million for both seasons, though his base salary in both years is lower than that number

Now that the dust has settled a bit on NHL Free Agency, how did Hathaway and the Flyers do? Here is a closer look at the two-year contract signed by Garnet Hathaway and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Garnet Hathaway history

Hathaway entered the NHL as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He made his NHL debut in 2015-16, playing 14 games for the Calgary Flames. The veteran forward established himself in 2018-19, scoring 11 goals in 76 games.

In 2019, Hathaway left Calgary to join the Washington Capitals. He emerged as an incredibly effective member of Washington's fourth line. However, he did find himself in hot water in 2019, getting hit with a three-game suspension for spitting at another player.

As the Capitals fell out of the playoff picture in 2023, Washington traded the veteran forward. Hathaway and Dmitry Orlov headed to the Boston Bruins in a three-team trade. In Boston, Hathaway scored four goals and six points in 25 regular season games. In seven playoff games, he added one assist.

With the Capitals in 2021-22, Hathaway set a new career high with 14 goals and 26 points in 76 games. He wound up playing 84 games in 2022-23, scoring 13 goals and 22 points while splitting the season with two teams.

Garnet Hathaway signs with Flyers

For Hathaway, this is a fine contract. He earns a healthy raise over the $1.5 million he made when he signed with the Capitals. The two-year term may be a bit disappointing, but it's also understandable.

Hathaway fits in well on Philadelphia's fourth line. He can mentor the younger players as the Flyers look toward the future. And if he maintains his reliable play, he could see himself on a contender after the trade deadline.

The Flyers have other players in limbo this offseason. Namely, forward Scott Laughton is a name floating around in trade rumors. Hathaway provides insurance in the event the team goes full throttle on a fire sale in the future.

Hathaway likely never finds time in the top-six, or even on the third line. However, he has a role with the Flyers, and he should excel in that role. All in all, it's not the greatest contract ever, but it's a fine deal.

Flyers sign Garnet Hathaway

For the Flyers, the same logic follows. This is a fine contract, although not a needle-moving addition. Hathaway stabilizes their fourth line and brings a level of physicality that just fits with the Flyers.

The best part about this addition is that it doesn't impede the rebuild. Hathaway is not a top-six forward, and I'd be surprised if he played on the third line. He is almost strictly a fourth-line veteran presence who won't block prospects making their way into the NHL.

Hathaway can mentor younger players this season. If the right trade offer comes in midseason, he should be an attractive, low-cost option for a contending team. The risk is low for the Flyers in this case.

Grades and final thoughts

The Philadelphia Flyers and Garnet Hathaway receive a decent grade here. It's not an extraordinary move for either side, but it's easy to see why both parties see the fit as advantageous. The Flyers get a potential trade piece down the line, and Hathaway gets a nice pay rise for his play over the last few seasons.

Garnet Hathaway grade: B+

Philadelphia Flyers grade: B+