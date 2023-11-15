It is a Metropolitan Division clash as we continue our NHL odds series with a Flyers-Hurricanes prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

It is a Metropolitan Division clash as the Carolina Hurricanes host the Philadelphia Flyers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flyers-Hurricanes prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Flyers come into the game sitting at 7-7-1 on the year, which puts them tied for fifth in the division currently. They just completed a West Coast road trip as well, where they won two of three games. First, they lost to the Sharks, but then they rebounded with a win over the Ducks and then took a win last time out. In that game, they faced the Kings, and they had a 3-1 lead with the help of two second-period goals from Morgan Frost. They would then hold on to win 4-2.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes come in at 9-6-0 on the year, tied for second in the division with the Washington Capitals. They also come in winners of three of the last four games, including a win over the Lightning on the road last time out. In that game, Pyotr Kochetkov saved all 22 shots he faced in that game for the shut-out win.

This will also be the second time this year the Hurricanes and Flyers have faced. In. the first meeting, the Hurricanes came away with a 3-2 win on the road, with the help of a Teuvo Teravainen third-period goal.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flyers-Hurricanes Odds

Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-118)

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (-102)

Over: 6.5 (+102)

Under: 6.5 (-124)

How to Watch Flyers vs. Hurricanes

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Flyers Will Cover the Spread

The Flyers come into the game averaging 3.20 goals per game, setting them 19th in the NHL currently in goals per game this year. Still, they have some guys putting up solid numbers. The forwards for the team are led by Travis Konecny. He leads the team in goals with nine of them on the year. Meanwhile, he has four assists on the year to give him a team earning 13 points. That mark sits second on the team.

Sitting right ahead of him in points is Travin Sanheim, who is a defender for the team. He has two goals this year but leads the team with 12 assists on the year. Meanwhile, Joel Farabee is also having a solid year. He is third on the team in points this year, while sitting third on the team in goals. He comes in with six goals and six assists on the season for 12 points.

Cam Atkinson is tied with Farabee in total points this year while being second in total goals on the season. Atkinson comes in with eight goals and four assists on the season, good for 12 points. The biggest concerns for him are defense and the power play. On the ice, he has a minus-five rating right now. Further, he has just two assists on the power play, yet to score when man-up.

The power play is something that needs to improve for the Flyers. They are 31st in the league this year, converting on just 7.7 percent of their chances, with four goals. They have the same amount of goals when short-handed this year. Meanwhile, the penalty kill sits 15th in the league at 79.2 percent.

Connor Hart will be in goal for the Flyers today. He is 4-3-0 on the year. Hart has a 2.52 goals against average, with a .913 save percentage. Hart has been out with an illness and was expected to return over the weekend, but ended up not playing. He has noted he is healthy and ready to go again. His last time out he played just ten minutes against the Sabres, allowing two goals on five shots on November 1st.

Why The Hurricanes Will Cover the Spread

The Hurricanes are 13th in the NHL this year in scoring, sitting with 3.33 goals per game on the season. For them, scoring comes from all over in the lineup. Sebastian Aho is tied for the team lead in points this year with four goals and nine assists. He has four assists on the power play, while also having a short-handed goal and a short-handed assists. He is joined for the team lead in points this year by Jesperi Kotkaneimi, who comes in with six goals and seven assists. Kotkaneimi has been coming in on the second rotation as of late.

Meanwhile, team leader in goals this year is Teuvo Teravainen. He has nine goals this year with one assist, good for ten points on the year. He is currently coming in in the third rotation right now. Further, Carolina is getting help from the blue line as well. Brady Skjei comes into the game with two goals and ten assists this year, giving him 12 points from the blue line. Meanwhile, Seth Jarvis has played in all three rotations this year and has been solid. He comes into the game with five goals and five assists on the year. Further, four of his goals have come on the power play as well.

The power play unit for the Hurricanes has been solid this year. They are seventh in the NHL in conversion this year, with a 25.5 percent conversion rate. They have scored on the power play in six of their last seven games winning five of the games they have scored on the power play in.

The Hurricanes are expected to start Pyotr Kochetkov in goal today. He is just 1-3-0 on the year with a 3.11 goals-against average and a .876 save percentage. Still, last time out he was able to save all 22 shots he faced and get a shut-out win over the Lightning. If he does not go, it will be Antti Raanta going. Raanta is 4-2-0 on the year with a 3.02 goals against average and a .877 save percentage.

Final Flyers-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

The Hurricanes are the better team in this game. They have been one of the best teams in the East as of late. Even more, the offense has been scoring at will recently. With three times of production, they will continue to do that and be dominant on home ice. While this was a close game last time, it will not be in this one. Take the Hurricanes to cover in this one.

Final Flyers-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes -1.5 (-102)