When “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry accepted Sanada's open challenge for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door, it turned a lot of heads, including that of New Japan Pro Wrestling's current top dog, who felt the AEW mainstay wasn't quite up for the prestige that his title holds.

Ultimately, Sanada's assertion was the correct one, as he was able to beat JB without too much resistance, leading some to wonder if this would have been a better showcase match for someone like Keith Lee, Swerve Strickland, or even Wardlow, but when the match came to a close, it became real apparent real quick that this match wasn't about Perry proving he belongs in the same ring as the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, which is debatable after the 1-2-3.

No, this match was designed to not only get Sanada over with a new, North American audience that may have never seen him before – mission accomplished – but also to turn Perry heel, as, after the match came to an end, he laid out his tag team partner Hook on the entrance ramp and left the arena – and especially Hook's father Taz – wondering what the heck was going on.

Is Perry back in cahoots with Christian Cage and Luchasaurus, who are reigning atop Collision as the TNT Champion? Or is JB simply turning against a fanbase that has soured on his potential as a future World Champion? Fans will find out soon enough, as it's clear the undefeated Hook isn't going to take this betrayal lying down.