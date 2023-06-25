After a year of anticipation – literally – Forbidden Door II is officially here, AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling fans.

Soon fans will find out which belts will change hands, which matches will earn a five, or even greater star rating, and which matches could set up even bigger opportunities down the line, when AEW and maybe even a few NJPW stars make their debut at Wembley Arena for All In.

And the best part? With 10 matches on the card, plus four more on the pre-show, fans will all but certainly get their money's worth for the second AEW Pay-Per-View in less than a month.

So strap in folks; this is going to be fun, as these bold predictions clearly prove.

The full #ForbiddenDoor lineup! 10 matches on the main show and 4 matches on the Zero Hour pre-show. Gonna be a great, great night!🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/04ASPRGspS — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) June 25, 2023

7. El Phantasmo officially joins Bullet Club Gold

With four marches slated for the Forbidden Door pre-show, fans are effectively getting a mini Ring of Honor Pay-Per-View free on YouTube before the show officially kicks off at 8 pm EST.

Of those matches, which should all be good to very good, one rises above the rest as having some legitimate stakes for AEW moving forward: Stu Grayson of The Righteous versus El Phantasmo, formerly of Bullet Club.

Excluding the intrigue surrounding Grayson's decision to leave the Dark Order for Vincent and Dutch of The Righteous, there's a chance El-P could close out the contest with his hands raised next to Jay White and Juice Robinson, adding the third member of Bullet Club Gold and giving the faction even more firepower as they look to become fixtures of Collision moving forward.

Would an angle between White and the man who replaced him, David Finlay, have been better? Most definitely, especially with the “Rock Hard” connection between FinJuice, but maybe that's in store for Forbidden Door III.

New match announced for Zero Hour #ForbiddenDoor pic.twitter.com/CWiiStwTqn — Stu Grayson (@stu_dos) June 25, 2023

6. Tetsuya Naito steals the show in the El Suzuki Gods match

On Collision, fans finally found out who Sting and Darby Allin's teammate would be for Forbidden Door versus Minoru Suzuki, Chris Jericho, and Sammy Guevara: Tetsuya Naito.

Now, for fans out of the know, Naito is one of the biggest stars not just in New Japan Pro Wrestling but in professional wrestling, period, helping to form Los Ingobernables de Japón faction in NJPW after a successful run in CMLL alongside future tag team partner La Sombra, aka Andrade El Idolo. Over his 17-year run in NJPW, Naito has had 13 different title reigns from singles to tag team action and famously beat the you-know-what out of Chris Jericho in a match for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 13, live from the Tokyo Dome.

If there's one performer who has the potential to have a “breakout” North American performance at Forbidden Door – which is wild to say for a former three-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, but I digress – it's Naito.

5. Orange Cassidy finally drops his AEW International Championship

After 256 days with the Intercontinental Championship, is Forbidden Door the show where Orange Cassidy finally drops his title? At this point, the answer is probably yes.

Facing off against three other champions in Zack Sabre Jr., the NJPW TV Champion, Katsuyori Shibata, the ROH Pure Champion, and Daniel Garcia, the PWG Champion, OC will have to fight tooth and nail to keep his title reign alive, a tough ask when you consider his injury history, and when you factor in that the title can change hands without the Best Friends member getting pinned, this feels like the end. Daniel Garcia reign, anyone?

With #ForbiddenDoor fast approaching, Zack Sabre Jr. picks up on his history with Katsuyori Shibata Wednesday on @aew Dynamite! As ZSJ pursues Orange Cassidy's gold, and Daniel Garcia wants Shibata, a tag bout with lots to look out for on TBS!#AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/tjkmZ4OeoU — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 19, 2023

4. MJF puts down the Ace

After embarrassing Hiroshi Tanahashi with a video package on Collision, it's clear MJF isn't too concerned with defending his AEW World Championship against the “Ace of NJPW.”

At Forbidden Door, MJF backs that up by taking care of the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion in the opening contest of the show – freeing the main event up for Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay – before peacing on out back to Long Island. A safe prediction, but the only logical booking choice really.

"With all due respect, 'Ace' you are not on the level of The Devil."#AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor is LIVE on PPV THIS SUNDAY at 8pm ET/5pm PT Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@The_MJF | @tanahashi1_100 pic.twitter.com/xzOwsNlNzW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2023

3. Kenta doesn't show up to challenge CM Punk

On paper, giving CM Punk a match with Satoshi Kojima is sort of underwhelming, as the long-time staple of Japanese wrestling has worked in AEW, Impact, and beyond during his various excursions to America, which has led to some wondering if the original Forbidden Door entrant, Kenta, could make an appearance to makes eyes at Mr. GTS.

Unfortunately, this bold prediction is that this isn't going to happen.

2. Kazuchika Okada makes it rain on the American Dragon

Back in WWE and now in AEW, Bryan Danielson became almost a meme for the frequency at which he would drop big matches to younger talents he wanted to put over, with his match against MJF at Double or Nothing a clear example of this philosophy.

Would it be cool to see Danielson pin Okada? Sure, that would undoubtedly go down as one of the true highlights of the show, but in the end, Okada will probably lay out his often rumored rival with a Rainmaker to give NJPW a huge win 1-2-3.

Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada TOMORROW at #ForbiddenDoor LIVE on PPV

#AEWxNJPW Order it now:

🔗 https://t.co/SWp7bcLK64 pic.twitter.com/QFxq1IsoV7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 24, 2023

1. Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay one-up their Wrestle Kingdom classic

At Wrestle Kingdom 17, Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay turned in the Match of the Year, a 6.25-star tour de force that proved that both men are among the best performers to ever lace up a set of wrestling boots.

At Forbidden Door II, Omega and Ospreay do it again and do it even better than their first showdown of this series.

Now granted, is that an easy bar to clear? No, the duo currently holds the highest-rating match of the year by Dave Meltzer for a reason and will have to pull off something truly special to clear that bar, but recall that “The Best Bout Machine” does have a seven-star effort on his resume and Ospreay has the most five star marches of any performer in history; if anyone can put on a match that laps perfect multiple times over, it's Omega and Ospreay. A rubber match at All In in London?