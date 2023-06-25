If there's one thing Christian Cage is known for more than anything else, it's absolutely shredding a crowd to pieces on the microphone.

Now sure, Cage can wrestle pretty darn well, handing Kenny Omega his first loss of the Belt Collector era, and his tag team with Edge back in WWE will likely secure him a place in the Hall of Fame when everything is said and done, but regardless of who signs his checks, one thing remained constant: Cage would rip a crowd to shreds on the microphone and not feel even a little bit bad about it.

With that being said, when Cage rolled into his hometown of Toronto for the show before Forbidden Door, he was going to use his words for good and really put over the fans who gave him his start, right?

… nope, Cage decided to rip the fans in the Scotiabank Arena a new one too, including one particularly brutal blurb about one of the city's biggest sports heroes, Kawhi Leonard.

“You know Tony, I left the show last week, and I was in a bad mood for a lot of reasons. But I knew that in just a few short days, I would be back in Toronto with the TNT Championship. And now, I’m in a worse mood. The moment I stepped off that plane at Pearson International Airport, all the thoughts and emotions kept flooding back. Now Toronto, I’m gonna tell you something, I’m gonna be brutally honest with you, and I can say it because I’m from here: this city breeds losers, and in turn, it’s populated by losers. You’re okay with mediocrity, I am not!” Christian Cage said.

“Now I don’t want to beat a dead horse here, but your Toronto Maple Leafs finally win the championsh… on their quest to win the championship, finally win a playoff round after almost 20 years, and what do they do in the second round? They choke, they embarrass themselves; status quo for Toronto, am I right? The only glimmer of hope you’ve had was in 2019, when the Toronto Raptors won the NBA Championship, and that was only because of one man, let’s be honest, Kawhi Leonard. Now Kawhi happens to be a close friend of mine, so I called him up, and I said, ‘Kawhi, K, babe, what are you doing here? You won a championship in Toronto, and now you’re gonna carry the burden of these losers’ empty lives for the rest of your life. You’ve gotta get out of town,' and that’s what I did.”

Whoa, Cage is the reason why “The Klaw” decided to leave Canada behind to team up with Paul George in Los Angeles? While that assertion probably isn't true, it certainly got fans going as intended, which, like Leonard's exit, still stings all the same.

'The Conquering Hero' Christian has some harsh words for his hometown of Toronto. Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@Christian4Peeps | @luchasaurus pic.twitter.com/ZAkWwItL9N — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2023

Christian Cage has big plans for the TNT Championship.

Continuing on with his one-man wrecking crew through the streets of Toronto, Cage turned his attention to the task at hand and how he plans to keep his hands on the TNT Championship despite, you know, not actually being the man who won the title off of Wardlow on the debut episode of Collision.

“I had to leave this city to become a success, I had to leave this city to become a champion. Now speaking of this TNT Championship… a couple housekeeping notes,” Cage said. “There will be no more open challenges; they’re done. You want this championship, you’ve gotta earn it; you’ve gotta fight, scrap, claw, the same way that I did. You’ve gotta want it the same way my ‘Right Hand of Destruction' did. Now I’m not going to sit here and pretend I created this title as some vanity project like some other guy that traveled the ‘Rhodes’ here in AEW. But I do promise you this: I will take this championship to new heights; I will make this championship the most prestigious and sought-after championship in AEW. And I, we, will remain the face of TNT now and forever.”

Welp, there you go folks; Christian Cage did not play nice in his hometown despite earning a hero's welcome when he walked out to the ring, he took credit for Kawhi Leonard leaving town in what turned a potential dynasty into a one-and-done and he evoked the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes before announcing the end of open challenges for the TNT Championship. If you expected anything else from the 49-year-old vet, then you, unfortunately, haven't been keeping up with Cage's career over the last near-three decades.