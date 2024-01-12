Taylor Swift isn't as thirsty for the spotlight as these athletes who let camera crews follow them around all day.

After Taylor Swift‘s ice cold “sip heard 'round the world” at the Golden Globes on Sunday in response to Jo Koy's quip about her being overexposed during NFL games, it goes without saying that Taylor won that standoff. But despite convincingly addressing the issue head-on during a recent Time interview, the question keeps getting asked as to whether or not we're seeing too much of Swift during sports telecasts.

I would argue that we're asking the wrong question entirely — it's not Swift but rather the professional athletes themselves who are being overexposed on screen these days.

Between Netflix's Quarterback, Prime Video's Kelce documentary, Apple TV+'s upcoming ten-part Patriots documentary The Dynasty, preseason and in-season versions of Hard Knocks, and Aaron Rodgers Tuesdays on The Pat McAfee Show, it's athletes whose personal lives are getting way too much screen time right now.

Mercifully, ESPN spared us any more of Aaron Rodgers' bizarre weekly fake news dumps, at least for the rest of this particular football season (just because Jimmy Stewart was right about a conspiracy theory in Rear Window, A. A. Ron, doesn't mean lightning is going to strike twice — we don't need to hear the incoherent ramblings of everyone home with a leg injury going stir crazy).

Even in regards to the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce relationship itself, Swift is just attending games, sitting in the box and minding her own business as she cheers on the Chiefs. It's Travis Kelce who's busy gushing about the relationship every week over the airwaves on the New Heights podcast he co-hosts with his brother, Jason.

On the most recent episode, for example, Travis and Jason spent a segment commiserating on how much pressure they felt under to choose the perfect Valentine's Day gift for their sweethearts, Swift and Kylie Kelce (Jason's wife, as if you didn't already know).

Similarly, NFL head coach Mike McDaniel is arguably the most popular nerd on TV since Urkel, after his star turn on Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins, and his beloved press conferences that double as a stand-up special.

McDaniel is even doing bits during tense moments of games where the division is on the line. In this past Sunday's matchup against the Bills, he jokingly asked Melissa Stark “That's it?!” after delivering a fairly succinct answer (by his standards). Or maybe he did really want to answer more questions — he does seem pretty thirsty for the spotlight right now.

In short, it seems to be the stars on the field who are the ones showing the camera excess love these days, not Taylor. So athletes, before you agree to let another camera crew follow you around twenty-four hours a day in your humdrum, domestic, off-field lives, spare Taylor Swift the critique when those cameras occasionally pan over to her for a second, and then take a good hard look at yourselves in the mirror — it's you, hi, you're the problem.