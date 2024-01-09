Comedian Jo Koy reacts to Taylor Swift seemingly responding to his NFL joke during the 2024 Golden Globes over the weekend.

Jo Koy has no bad blood with Taylor Swift. The comedian hosted the 2024 Golden Globes that aired on Sunday (Jan.7). In Koy's monologue he referenced Swift's appearance at NFL games this season in support for her boyfriend Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift,” he said, adding, “I swear, there’s just more to go to.”

After Koy made the punchline the camera panned to her taking a sip out of her drink with a seemingly annoyed expression. At the end of the show, the comedian met up with Entertainment Tonight where he responded to Swift's expression.

“Aww man. It was cute! It was cute!” he said. “I was just saying — it’s less cutaways. That’s all!”

Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Travis Kelce Romance

Swift spoke out about her romance with Travis Kelce when she was honored as TIME's Person Of The Year in 2023. She directly spoke about how fans were annoyed at her getting camera time during the NFL games.

“I’m just there to support Travis,” Swift said. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

She then elaborated on her romance with the NFL star as it is hard for Swift to go anywhere without paparazzi photographing her every move. She knew that any sort of privacy the two had prior to her showing up at Kelce's NFL games would be gone. However, she doesn't mind and it's all in supporting one another the singer says.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she told the publication.

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone,” she added. “We’re just proud of each other.”

The two have since spent Christmas and New Year's together and the relationship seems to continue to blossom.