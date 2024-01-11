Travis Kelce speaks to brother Jason Kelce about plans for Valentine's Day. Travis is currently dating Taylor Swift.

The Kelce brothers are feeling the pressure. Valentine's Day will be here next month and both men have a special someone in their lives. Jason Kelce is married to Kylie Kelce who tied the knot in 2018 and Travis Kelce is currently dating superstar Taylor Swift. The brothers spoke about the “pressure” of the big day on their podcast “New Heights.”

“Whether you’re feeling the Valentine’s Day pressure like Jason and I, or trying to figure out the right gift for a significant other, Etsy is the go-to destination for adding that special touch,” Travis said after Jason read an ad about the online website.

Jason admitted that he usually shops “last second just like every other man out here on the planet” after his wife called him out. He said that he “usually [gets] the same chocolates every year and the same flowers.”

“Ooooh, oh my gosh, chocolates and flowers!” Travis responded with sarcastic excitment.

This will be the first Valentine's Day between Travis and Taylor. However, it is not the first holiday they've spent together. While Thanksgiving they were apart due to Taylor's Eras Tour, she was present at Travis' Christmas game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs ended up not being victorious on Christmas losing to the Las Vegas Raiders by 6 in a final score of 20-14.

They were together again for New Year's Eve. The couple went to a NYE party in Kansas City after Kelce's game that night. The Kansas City Chiefs faced the Cincinnati Bengals where the Chiefs won 25-17 eliminating the Bengals from the AFC playoffs. According to a video posted on social media, the two celebrated and shared a sweet kiss at midnight.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ringing in the new year with a kiss. pic.twitter.com/pCINgoZaK5 — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 1, 2024

Taylor Swift Defends Travis Kelce Relationship

The Midnights singer has been to several of Travis' games over the season and she spoke about her relationship with the tight end for the first time when she was dubbed TIME's Person of the Year.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she told the publication.

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone,” she added. “We’re just proud of each other.”