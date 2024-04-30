With hours to go for the announcement of India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the US, cricketer-turned-commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu has come out in support of explosive batter Rinku Singh's inclusion in the 15 members of the national side, underlining that the 26-year-old southpaw could fit into MS Dhoni's role in the team.
“Rinku Singh can take MS Dhoni’s place. He can finish games like the veteran player. Rinku is talented and can hit shots to all parts of the ground. Like Mahi, he is calm and relaxed and takes no pressure despite challenging situations. He is the future of the Indian cricket and he will play a role of a finisher for a long time,” Navjot Singh Sidhu told Star Sports.
Having said that, Rinku Singh may be among the frontrunners to bag a middle-order spot in the Rohit Sharma-led team, his place is not yet certain with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shivam Dube and Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya in contention.
According to the latest reports, the Ajit Agarkar-headed national selection committee is expected to name India's T20 World Cup squad on Tuesday, with places for a third opener, a spin bowler, a pacer, and a wicketkeeper-batter up for grabs.
Media outlets further claim that Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Suryakumar Yadav are a certainty in the 15-member squad.
Meanwhile, MS Dhoni became the first player to claim 150 wins in the tournament after CSK registered a massive 78-run triumph over SRH at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.
He has been a part of the IPL since the competition's inception in 2008, representing CSK in 15 seasons while appearing as a player for the Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) when the Chennai-based franchise was banned for two years following the spot-fixing scandal.
Overall, MS Dhoni has featured in 259 games in the IPL following his appointment as the CSK skipper 17 seasons ago.
Also, he holds the record for being the most successful captain in the cash-rich league, having guided CSK to five titles in the event. CSK's last trophy in the tournament came in 2023. Other than MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma has led the Mumbai Indians (MI) to five IPL titles.
Earlier, the legendary cricketer became the first player to complete 5000 runs as a wicketkeeper-batter in the IPL.
The 2011 World Cup-winning captain has been in sensational form in the IPL and is yet to be dismissed in this year's edition.
In the nine matches that he has played for the CSK in IPL 2024, MS Dhoni has produced sensational cameos on multiple occasions.
For instance, his explosive unbeaten knock of 37 off 16 deliveries versus the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals is best remembered for his four sixes against Anrich Nortje.
Though MS Dhoni failed to win the match for CSK, he went a step ahead in their fixture against the Mumbai Indians, where he smashed a hat-trick of maximums against Hardik Pandya to be on the winning side that night.
On the whole, his statistics in IPL 2024 are mindboggling – he's made 96 runs in the competition with an unbeaten 37 against the Delhi Capitals being his highest score. Yet, it is his strike-rate that has been a major talking point in the tournament. Remarkably, MS Dhoni has made these runs with a strike-rate of 259.46, something which has resulted in calls for his inclusion in India's squad for the forthcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the US.
Former India opener Virender Sehwag suggested that MS Dhoni could be a good choice as a lower-order batter in the Indian line-up for the World Cup, given the form the former CSK skipper has been in the IPL.
“Inka (MS Dhoni) 255 ka strike rate hai aur ausat (average) hai he nahi kyuki out he nahi hua hai banda. 34 gendo mei 87 runs banaye hai abhi tak. T20 World Cup mei jo humara schedule hai, jisme hum khelenge. Kitni achi teams se khelenge pehle round mei? Pehle round mei toh batting he nahi aani. (MS Dhoni has a strike of 255 and doesn't have an average because he hasn't been dismissed yet. He has hit 87 runs in 34 balls this season. The kind of schedule we have for the T20 World Cup, how many good teams will we be playing against? He won't get to bat in the first round,” ex-India batter Virender Sehwag told Cricbuzz.
“Sirf keeping he karni hai, vo toh waha bhi kar rahe hai vo (Dhoni). Jo batting aani hai vo toh 3 he teams ke khilaf aani hai: Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. Pakistan bhi mei itna nahi maan raha lekin chalo Pakistan bhi le lo toh 4 teams ke khilaaf he batting aani hai vo bhi last ke 3 overs mei. Toh inse behtar kaun hai phir? (He will only have to keep, which he is already doing (for CSK). (Dhoni's) batting will come only against 3 teams: Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. Even if you consider Pakistan, he will have to bat against 4 teams and only in the last 3 overs. Who is better than him then?” he added.
On the other hand, ex-India fast bowlers, Irfan Pathan and Varun Aaron have opined that MS Dhoni could be a wildcard entry into the Rohit Sharma-captained team, which is trying to end a long wait for an International Cricket Council (ICC) trophy for more than a decade. India last won an ICC event in 2013, when MS Dhoni masterminded their triumph in the Champions Trophy in England.
“We could see a wildcard entry in India's T20 World Cup squad… MS Dhoni. Actually, it's the wildest card,” Varun Aaron said in a conversation with Star Sports.
“If he says he wants to play the T20 World Cup, no one will deny him that chance. It may not happen, but no one will mind, no one will have a problem with it. The guy is batting so well,” Irfan Pathan quipped.