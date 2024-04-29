Fans fired back at Virat Kohli after the premier Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter launched a furious post-match rant at his strike-rate critics during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture against former champions Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday.
Didn't listen to Kohli post match, if he is angry abt criticism around SR, may be he should grow up. His last inn was terrible, he slows down post PP is a fact. Glad he has made correction, but the criticism was valid for the most part.
— Srinivas R (@srini_r_twit) April 28, 2024
Virat Kohli firing a salvo against people who criticise his strike rate against spin.
Just because he plays for 15 years, doesn't mean that people not playing cannot criticize him.
I just found it kiddish for a player of his level to find this criticism hurting #Kohli
— Kartik Kannan (@kartik_kannan) April 28, 2024
Virat Kohli, whose career strike-rate in the IPL stands at 131.02, has been facing flak for his inability to make runs at a good pace after the powerplay overs. At the same time, many former cricketers have highlighted his struggles against spinners.
Earlier in the week, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar tore into Virat Kohli following his subdued knock of 51 off 43 deliveries against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).
Virat Kohli was quick off the blocks against SRH at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, breezing to 32 off only 18 balls. However, he was forced to play risk-free cricket thereafter as RCB lost two quick wickets in the form of skipper Faf du Plessis and Will Jacks.
In his attempts to play a measured innings, the Delhi-born cricketer went into a shell and could only score 19 runs off the following 25 deliveries. Eventually, his defensive approach led to his downfall as he was dismissed by SRH's left-arm fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat.
It is worth noting that Virat Kohli wrapped up his knock with a strike rate of 118.6, considered poor as per IPL standards.
Virat Kohli's alarming dip in strike rate angered Sunil Gavaskar who was in the commentary box at the time of the 35-year-old batter's innings.
The 1983 World Cup winner suggested that the talismanic batter should have been more aggressive in his batting approach as RCB had some good players to follow him in the batting order.
“It's just been singles, singles and singles from Kohli. There is [Dinesh] Karthik to come; there is [Mahipal] Lomror to come. You've got to try and take a few risks now. Look at Patidar. He had already hit three sixes in that over. If he wanted, he could have taken a single or left the ball for a wide. But no, he went for it because the opportunity was there,” A fuming Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports.
“That's the approach RCB now need. Yes, Kohli has played and missed; it's not easy, because when you've been in your shell, you've just been working the ones, suddenly to connect is not going to be easy. But that is what Kohli needs to do; needs to attempt. He has got to attempt the big shots now,” he added.
“In the middle, he just seemed to have lost touch. I am not sure of the exact numbers, but I think from 31-32 to the time he got out, he did not hit a boundary. So at the end of the day, when he got out when you are facing the strike in the first ball of the innings and you get out in the 14th or the 15th over, you have got strike rate of 118, that's not what your team expects from you,” the legendary cricketer explained.
Against the aforementioned scenario, Virat Kohli ripped into criticism surrounding his strike-rate following his unbeaten knock of 70 off 44 deliveries against the Gujarat Titans that helped RCB to secure their third victory in IPL 2024 During the weekend.
In the interview, Virat Kohli was asked to share his thoughts on becoming the first batter in the 17th edition of the IPL to complete 500 runs and how he felt about being the most consistent player in the elite T20 competition.
In reply, the Delhi-born cricketer said that milestones weren't a priority for him but could matter to his critics who keep doubting his T20 game.
“Not really, I think all the people who talk about strike rates and me not playing spin well are the ones who loves talking about these stuff [numbers]. But for me, it's just about winning games for the team and there's a reason why you do it for 15 years because you have done it day in and day out,” Virat Kohli told broadcasters after RCB's 9-wicket triumph over Gujarat Titans.
“You have won the games for your team and I am not quite sure if you have not been in that situation yourself and to sit and speak about the game from the box, I don't really think it's the same thing so for me, it's just about doing my job. People can talk about their own ideas and assumptions of the game but those who have done it day in and day out they know what's happening and it's kind of muscle memory for me now,” he added.
Even so, his comments didn't go well with users on social media who labeled his remarks as unnecessary, cheap, and terrible.
“Totally unnecessary, he talks about ‘making the team win', I don't really see his team at the top of that points table, this dialoguebaazi is fine for the fanboys & fangirls, perfect for cheap reels, but doesn't really make sense in Cricketing terms!” a cricket admirer wrote on X.
“Virat Kohli lost my respect because he is disrespecting every young cricketer. Virat Chokli gave a send-off to Shahrukh Khan who scored 58 runs off 30 balls. He is jealous of youngsters because they are playing with a high strike-rate,” another opined.