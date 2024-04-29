Virat Kohli was brutally mocked on social media after his impressive knock in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) was overshadowed by his batting partner Will Jacks at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat on Sunday.
#RCBvsGT
King Kohli Batter who came
after him pic.twitter.com/gVZK0CdJYW
— 🇮🇳 رومانا (@RomanaRaza) April 28, 2024
No one…
King Kohli to Will Jacks : #RCBvsGT pic.twitter.com/PGLsmJKpNQ
— UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) April 28, 2024
Virat at non-strike end when Will jacks is hitting. #RCBvsGT pic.twitter.com/PSMJh1eX89
— Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) April 28, 2024
Will jacks destruction 🥵
Meanwhile:- Virat Kohli 🫶❤️ #RCBvsGT VC:- @CHARANMB09 pic.twitter.com/8wtaHQKvHt
— Apple 🍎 🍏 (@pratheekrosha2) April 28, 2024
Virat Kohli and Will Jacks were instrumental in accomplishing a dominant 9-wicket triumph for the RCB as the two batters demolished the Gujarat Titans bowlers to remain unbeaten on 70 off 44 deliveries and 100 off 41 balls, respectively.
Before their batting heroics on the field, the hosts put up a decent total of 200/3 on the board in their allocated 20 overs, thanks to Sai Sudharsan's blistering 84 off 49 balls, and Masood Shahrukh Khan's 50 off 30 deliveries.
Though RCB lost their captain Faf du Plessis early in the run-chase, Virat Kohli and Will Jacks ensured the team's third victory in the current season of the IPL.
Following the duo's scintillating performance, netizens had fun at their expense as they posted hilarious memes on social media.
Meanwhile, Virat Kohli launched a furious post-match rant at his strike-rate critics during the weekend.
Virat Kohli, whose career strike-rate in the IPL stands at 131.02, has been facing flak for his inability to make runs at a good pace after the powerplay overs. At the same time, many former cricketers have highlighted his struggles against spinners.
In the interview, Virat Kohli was asked to share his thoughts on becoming the first batter in the 17th edition of the IPL to complete 500 runs and how he felt about being the most consistent player in the elite T20 competition.
In reply, the Delhi-born cricketer said that milestones weren't a priority for him but could matter to his critics who keep doubting his T20 game.
“Not really, I think all the people who talk about strike rates and me not playing spin well are the ones who loves talking about these stuff [numbers]. But for me, it's just about winning games for the team and there's a reason why you do it for 15 years because you have done it day in and day out,” Virat Kohli told broadcasters after RCB's 9-wicket triumph over Gujarat Titans.
“You have won the games for your team and I am not quite sure if you have not been in that situation yourself and to sit and speak about the game from the box, I don't really think it's the same thing so for me, it's just about doing my job. People can talk about their own ideas and assumptions of the game but those who have done it day in and day out they know what's happening and it's kind of muscle memory for me now,” he added.
Earlier in the week, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar tore into Virat Kohli following his subdued knock of 51 off 43 deliveries against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).
Virat Kohli was quick off the blocks against SRH at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, breezing to 32 off only 18 balls. However, he was forced to play risk-free cricket thereafter as RCB lost two quick wickets in the form of skipper Faf du Plessis and Will Jacks.
In his attempts to play a measured innings, the Delhi-born cricketer went into a shell and could only score 19 runs off the following 25 deliveries. Eventually, his defensive approach led to his downfall as he was dismissed by SRH's left-arm fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat.
It is worth noting that Virat Kohli wrapped up his knock with a strike rate of 118.6, considered poor as per IPL standards.
Virat Kohli's alarming dip in strike rate angered Sunil Gavaskar who was in the commentary box at the time of the 35-year-old batter's innings.
“It's just been singles, singles and singles from Kohli. There is [Dinesh] Karthik to come; there is [Mahipal] Lomror to come. You've got to try and take a few risks now. Look at Patidar. He had already hit three sixes in that over. If he wanted, he could have taken a single or left the ball for a wide. But no, he went for it because the opportunity was there,” Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports.
“That's the approach RCB now need. Yes, Kohli has played and missed; it's not easy, because when you've been in your shell, you've just been working the ones, suddenly to connect is not going to be easy. But that is what Kohli needs to do; needs to attempt. He has got to attempt the big shots now,” he elaborated.
“In the middle, he just seemed to have lost touch. I am not sure of the exact numbers, but I think from 31-32 to the time he got out, he did not hit a boundary. So at the end of the day, when he got out when you are facing the strike in the first ball of the innings and you get out in the 14th or the 15th over, you have got strike rate of 118, that's not what your team expects from you,” Sunil Gavaskar concluded.