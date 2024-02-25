Get ready for more tossed salads and scrambled eggs. Frasier is coming back with season two on Paramount+.
The Kelsey Grammer series ran from 1993 to 2004, and now it's back in full swing at Paramount.
Kelsey Grammer's remarks on the Frasier reboot
“I think we should go to another 100 episodes at least,” the actor told Variety last November. “There's enough groundwork laid between these human beings; they are wonderful characters. I want to see where they go. And I want to see what happens to Frasier.”
The series reboot is focused on Grammer's psychologist character as he is back in Boston facing new challenges. Plus, he works on fulfilling a few old dreams that he's had. He also reconnects with his son, Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott), and his nephew, David (Anders Keith).
It also stars Toks Olagundoye and Jess Salgueiro.
In a statement, Grammer said, “Fraiser is a love story, and I am very happy we will be allowed to continue it. I'm delighted that our partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+ are on board for another season, and I can't wait for the fans to see what we have in store.”
Jeff Grossman, Paramount+'s exec VP of programming, said, “Kelsey made a triumphant return as one of the most iconic and beloved characters on television. The new series introduced Frasier to a whole new generation while reminding fans of Kelsey's truly timeless portrayal of Dr. Crane. We're so excited to see what the creative team and superb cast serve up for Season 2.”
The streaming numbers have not been released, but the new reboot must be doing well considering a season two renewal. Whether it be because of new audiences or nostalgia from the original show, we can look forward to more Frasier to come.