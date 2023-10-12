Frasier is coming back. Here's how to catch the reboot on Paramount+.

What is the Frasier Paramount+ reboot?



Kelsey Grammer returns to titular role and the series brings the character to Boston — taking him away from his Seattle residence. For those unfamiliar, Frasier is a spin-off of Cheers. Boston was the city in which the character was originally introduced. He also is confirmed to direct at least one episode of the season.

Per Paramount, the official synopsis reads: “In the new series Frasier, Dr. Frasier Crane begins the next chapter of his life in Boston and has new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill.”

The original series ran on NBC from September 1993 until May 2004. 11 seasons were made, with 264 episodes across them. Jane Leeves, David Hyde Pierce, Peri Gilpin, and John Mahoney also starred in the original series.

Jack Cutmore-Scott will take on the role of the titular character's son, Frederick “Freddy” Crane, replacing Trevor Einhorn who played him in the original series. Anders Keith, Jess Salgueiro, Toks Olagundoye, and Nicholas Lyndhurst round out the cast.

How to watch the Fraiser reboot on Paramount+.

The first two episodes of the Frasier reboot premiered on Paramount+ on October 12 and Pluto TV. They will first be available on streaming, but for cable owners, the episodes will in fact air on CBS on October 17.

*Stream Frasier now exclusively on Paramount+. Try 1 month FREE with promo code FRASIER! Offer ends 12/31*

The remaining eight episodes of the season will air every Thursday through December 7.