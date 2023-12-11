Actor David Hyde Pierce opened up in a recent interview on why he decided not to participate in Frasier reboot.

Frasier is back on Paramount+, but you may have noticed actor David Hyde Pierce is not in it as Niles Crane.

But Pierce has a good reason for not participating in the reboot, Deadline reports.

David Hyde Pierce discusses why he didn't return to Fraiser reboot

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, he opened up about it all.

“I never really wanted to go back,” he said. “It's not like I said, ‘Oh, I don't ever want to do that again.' I loved every moment.”

He said he had other things he wanted to do, and being in the Fraiser reboot was not one of them.

The Frasier star elaborated, “It was that I wanted to do other things. And when we got into real talks about the reboot, I had just started on the Julia TV show and was working on a musical and going to do another musical, not this one. And I just thought, ‘I don't want to be committed to a show and not be able to do stuff like this.' And I also thought, ‘They don't actually need me.' Fraiser has moved on to a new world. They have new characters. And I think I'm right. It's doing great. And the new people they have are great.”

The new comedy episodes came to the streaming network in October. Kelsey Grammer, who returns to Boston, where his son is a firefighter, plays the title character.

David Hyde Pierce may not be in the Frasier reboot, but at least he's keeping busy. He is playing a bishop in one that is based on Luis Buñuel films.