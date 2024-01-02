Gabriel Iglesias reacted to The Rock's epic return to the WWE and was thankful for a fan who captured the moment.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson's epic WWE return went down during last night's Raw in San Diego, California. Comedian Gabriel Iglesias was seen in attendance and spilled on the moment.

“Watching The Rock walk out gave me chills”

An X user took a photo of his TV when Iglesias was shown on screen. He is seen smiling with his phone out and the user captioned the photo, “this is the joy I wish to experience for 2024.”

The comic responded and thanked the fan for taking this screenshot.

Attending @Wwe RAW and watching @TheRock walk out gave me chills. I have loved wrestling my whole life. The joy on my face is priceless. Thank u for posting this. https://t.co/np7n8qCm4G — G a b r i e l – I g l e s i a s (@fluffyguy) January 2, 2024

“Attending @WWE RAW and watching @TheRock walk out gave me chills,” he said. “I have loved wrestling my whole life. The joy on my face is priceless. Thank u for posting this.”

During last night's Raw, Dwayne Johnson (aka The Rock), made his triumphant return to WWE. This comes just a few months after he previously returned to confront Austin Theory on an episode of SmackDown.

This time, he confronted Jinder Mahal. He interrupted the former WWE Champion and delivered a People's Elbow. As he left the ring, The Rock fired a warning shot to the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, who is also his cousin. It was a huge moment that left fans stunned.

Gabriel Iglesias is a stand-up comic known for his work on Comedy Central and Netflix. He has released several comedy specials but has also appeared in a bevy of films. Iglesias has had roles in the likes of the Magic Mike series, The Nut Job, Coco, and Space Jam: A New Legacy. Most recently, he voiced a role in Disney+'s Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever.